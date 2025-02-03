Below Deck Down Under is back and without fan favorite Aesha Scott.

The Bravo star helped launch the Below Deck spin-off.

Aesha’s popularity from Below Deck Med brought eyes to the new show.

The chemistry between Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha also kept fans tuning in.

However, as Season 3 hits Bravo airwaves, Captain Jason is left to his own devices.

Captain Jason will have Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Harry Van Vilet by his side for Season 3, but it won’t be the same without Aesha.

Why did Aesha leave Below Deck Down Under?

The simple fact is that Aesha left Below Deck Down Under to go back to work with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med. Aesha began her Below Deck career on that show and was ready to go home again.

It’s no secret that Below Deck Med needed the help, too. Captain Sandy hasn’t been able to keep a chief stew since she fired Hannah Ferrier during Season 5.

Although Season 6 was decent to watch, Malia White and Captain Sandy endured much backlash because of the Hannah situation.

Then Seasons 7 and 8 were beyond toxic, so the show needed Aesha’s positive yet a bit weird vibe to bring it back to life. Aesha did just that on Season 9 and will be back in the chief stew role for Season 10.

Aside from being on Below Deck Med, Aesha has been booked and busy. She’s planning a wedding, launched new merch, bought a home, and has a new business venture, Drop.

Captain Jason Chambers weighs in on Aesha Scott leaving Below Deck Down Under

In the Below Deck world, it’s common to have fan favorites leave or go to a different franchise. Even though Captain Jason misses Aesha, he fully understands her decision.

“I would say Aesha had a story to tell, she had something to finish off. Her and Sandy get on really well. They work well together. Crew leave and she had to go and do that, which is fine. She’s always welcome back,” he told E! News.

The captain admitted he hadn’t seen or heard from Aesha in a while, but they do keep in touch. He’s hoping they can meet up soon amid their busy schedules.

Captain Jason also expressed that not having Aesha shakes things up on the show, which is needed to keep things fresh. As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason admitted the new season blew his mind as he landed in unchartered waters.

Aesha Scott may no longer be on Below Deck Down Under but remains immersed in the Below Deck family. In fact, the Bravo star got herself in some hot water last week for sharing a rumor about two Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars.

