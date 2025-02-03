Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers finally returns to our small screens after a lengthy hiatus.

The hunky captain has been missed, and we are ready to have him back.

Captain Jason has become a staple in the Below Deck franchise for how he navigates his crew and his yachts.

This time around, though, Captain Jason won’t have his trusty sidekick, Aesha Scott, to help him deal with the choppy waters.

It sounds like he could have used her, too, because the captain admitted Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under was one for the books.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, several things went down that left Captain Jason shaking his head.

Captain Jason Chambers reveals Below Deck Down Under Season 3 ‘blew my mind’

Thanks to the trailer and new Chief Stew Lara Rigby, we know the interior crew has some major drama.

However, Captain Jason admits the deck team will be far from a snoozefest for Below Deck Down Under viewers. Speaking with TV Insider, the hunky captain admitted the season brings unchartered waters for him.

“There is a lot of bravado that happens outside on the deck. There is a lot of chest pounding every season and on every boat,” he insisted.

The captain shared that he doesn’t see much of what happens until the audience does. Captain Jason explained that there is a lot of “ego” and “game playing” that he didn’t see during filming.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it as well, but I will tell you there are things that happen that just blew my mind. As a captain, I’m relying on the deck with the responsibility to be future captains or high-level performers. Some of the things that happened shook my head. I had to go back to training wheels and start again,” the captain told the outlet.

What can fans of Below Deck Down Under expect from Captain Jason this season?

In true Below Deck fashion, Captain Jason has new obstacles to deal with for Season 3. We know that someone gets fired, and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph butt heads with Lara.

As Monsters and Critics reported, spoilers reveal the chef and chief stew have a connection that will surprise fans based on their behavior.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what the captain deals with, and it’s not just a slew of crew problems. The guests give him a run for his money with their over-the-top demands and crazy requests.

“This was probably the hardest I’ve ever worked mentally and physically than any time in my career,” Captain Jason shared.

Oh, what a season Below Deck Down Under will be, and we are here for it after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

There’s been a bit of a schedule change for Below Deck Down Under, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.