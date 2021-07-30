Who got voted out of Big Brother tonight? BB23 cast down to 13

Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo were the Week 4 nominees on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Another houseguest got voted out of Big Brother tonight and the vote wasn’t even close. That’s probably not too much of a surprise to viewers of the show, as most of the BB23 cast was part of a plan to make sure that the week was easy for everyone else in the house.

Head of Household Xavier Prather had a target in mind from the second he won the challenge, but he wanted to think about it for a bit before putting it into action. After conferring with his team and his alliances, Xavier nominated Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo for eviction.

The plan was in motion to get Brent out of the house, but then Brent started working on a way that he thought would keep him in the game. He told the wrong people his plan and soon, most of the house knew he was trying to flip the vote. And then they let him think that the vote had been flipped.

Brent felt so safe that he even bragged in a Diary Room session about how he wasn’t going to ask Christian Birkenberger to use the Power of Veto on him. Brent didn’t think he even needed to come off the block and that he was going to easily survive the July 29 Eviction Ceremony.

Who got voted out of Big Brother tonight?

During the July 29 episode of Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves hosted the vote that would decide if it was Brent or Britini who would be joining Brandon “Frenchie” French and Justin Long outside of the house.

On an 11-0 vote, Brent Champagne became the third person evicted from the BB23 cast.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Brent is an SNL Parody of a Big Brother Player #bb23 pic.twitter.com/KVBuwQ81p3 — EARTHDOGBB #BB23 🌴 (@EARTHD0GBB) July 29, 2021

Some more news from the world of Big Brother

Four-time houseguest Janelle Pierzina recently said BB23 was making her “snooze” so, hopefully, Week 4 presents a lot of drama and good made-for-TV moments for her to watch.

Big Brother 19 houseguest Cody Nickson was asked to comment on The Cookout alliance from this season and he shared an opinion that may have surprised a few fans of the show.

And speaking of Cody, he is hosting a treasure hunt where fans can win a cash prize for coming in first place. It’s certainly a fun thing that he will be running through his social media accounts.

In regard to some additional news about this summer’s season of Big Brother, Frenchie is auctioning off items that he wore in the house before getting evicted. It is an endeavor to raise some money for charity and the auctions are still open.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.