Frenchie begins auctioning off Big Brother items for charity: What is he selling and how high are the bids?

Big Brother 23 cast member Brandon “Frenchie” French has begun auctioning off items that appeared on the show this summer. He is auctioning off these items for charity and doing it through eBay so that fans can all take part.

Frenchie was seen on the Big Brother live feeds asking other houseguests for some items to put up in the auction when he knew he was heading home, but most of what we have seen offered up so far comes directly from him.

One of the auctions from Frenchie is an experience, where the highest bidder is going to win a 15-minute Zoom call with the former houseguest. Getting to chat with someone from the BB23 cast might be fun for some viewers and the money is going toward a good cause.

Frenchie is working with Hearts of Reality to help raise some money for Give Kids The World. It is an organization that quite a few reality show contestants have worked with in the past, including other former Big Brother houseguests.

Frenchie auctioning off Big Brother items

Below is a video of Frenchie signing a shirt that he wore on the show. It also provides links to the auctions where other items — like a Zoom call, overalls, and Converse shoes — can be bid upon.

And below the video are images of where some of the bids stood as of late Monday evening.

Big Brother 23 star @farmerFRENCHIE has generously donated all of his show/comp worn clothing which he also signed to benefit Give Kids The World 💜!

⭐BID NOW⭐

👟Shoes: https://t.co/pRiXX8WWZz

👖Overalls:https://t.co/gBhQiq6ynm

👕Shirt: https://t.co/9MEtKnvfcO pic.twitter.com/uZQtGsEtvP — Hearts of Reality (@HeartsofReality) July 27, 2021

All of the auctions have roughly seven days left for fans to bid. Pictures are provided of the physical items, as well as images taken of Frenchie signing them for this endeavor.

Will Frenchie’s fans step up in a big way and help the charity raise some money?

Big Brother 23 rolls on

Week 3 of the Big Brother is nearly complete, meaning someone else is about to join Travis Long and Frenchie on the outside of the Big Brother house.

We have all of the BB23 veto spoilers here, and the nominees are now set for the July 29 eviction episode. Host Julie Chen Moonves will be on hand again to help usher out the third evicted houseguest of the season.

On the Big Brother live feeds, a brand new alliance called The Detectives has emerged. It is a strong group of players that could be a real threat to make it all the way to the end this summer.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 23 cash prize is at $750,000 after producers decided to bump it up this season.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.