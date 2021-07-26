Big Brother alliances: New fun alliance forms within BB23 cast

Kyland Young is still collecting alliances on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Plenty of Big Brother alliances have been formed this summer, beginning with quite a few that former houseguest Brandon “Frenchie” French tried to put together. As the BB23 cast starts to settle down, though, some fun alliances have started to surface.

Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, a new alliance was finalized, and fans who saw it all taking place on the Big Brother live feeds are already supporting it. Can this alliance contend with some of the other strong partnerships in the BB23 house? It will certainly be fun to watch and find out.

The Detectives alliance has formed and it is a group of really strong players within the Big Brother 23 cast. Its members are Kyland Young, Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Claire Rehfuss. This is certainly a quartet that could control the game if they all decided that this particular group was the one they wanted to play with all summer.

With Kyland, Derek X, Claire, and Tiffany all working together, they could definitely control the outcome of the next Head of Household Competition. At the same time, Derek X has to keep both eyes open, as the rest of the group is all on the same team (Queens).

The Detective alliance makes it official

Below are some images that were shared from the Big Brother live feeds where The Detectives took shape. It was a made-for-TV moment, so we can all expect to see it referenced during a future episode of the show.

The Detectives alliance is born: Kyland, Claire, Tiffany and Derek X.

July 26, 2021

We already know the Big Brother veto results for the week, as the houseguests played the Week 3 Veto Competition during the weekend. Prepare for some spoilers to be revealed ahead if you don’t already know who won the Power of Veto.

Christian Birkenberger is the Week 3 Power of Veto winner. He secured the power to keep the nominations the same if that’s the route he wants to take at the Veto Ceremony. Christian is on the same team as Head of Household Xavier Prather, so he doesn’t have a lot of incentive to shake things up.

Outside of the Big Brother house, BB18 winner Nicole Franzel just gave birth to her baby with Victor Arroyo. The couple met while on the show, got married in a recent ceremony, and have now become parents.

New surveys and polls also reveal the most popular houseguests on Big Brother 23. It’s interesting to note that the preseason favorites are not the people currently sitting at the top of the lists when it comes to fan favorites on the BB23 cast.

Will The Detectives alliance survive all summer? Stay tuned friends, because this summer season is still just getting started and there are a lot of twists and turns that host Julie Chen Moonves could be presenting over the next few weeks.

derek x describing hannah's type except he literally just describes himself and hannah agrees #bb23 pic.twitter.com/nU1MfstHcc — jaison :) (@jaisonsworld) July 20, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.