Big Brother 23 cast: Who is the most popular houseguest right now?

Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell are very popular members of the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast has a lot of interesting characters on it, including one who got sent home during Week 2. Though we have seen the end of Frenchie, who definitely made the show intriguing to watch during his really short Big Brother career, there are a number of other houseguests that fans are enjoying this summer.

With his personality showing up on the Big Brother live feeds as well as on the CBS episodes, Derek Xiao has become the most popular houseguest on the BB23 cast. Viewers even got to see his cute showmance that appears to be developing with Hannah Chaddha during the latest episode.

The 24-year-old start-up founder from New York City has also shot up the list of player rankings that Joker’s Updates has going. In their updated poll, fans have ranked him as their favorite houseguest so far this season.

While there is still a long way to go this season, Derek X certainly seems to have a good social and physical game that could make him a favorite to become the Big Brother 23 winner.

Big Brother 23 popularity poll at Joker’s Updates

In the latest daily rankings at Joker’s Updates, Derek Xiao has been the most popular member of the BB23 cast for the last four days. He took the top spot away from Tiffany Mitchell late last week, and while still popular, Tiffany has dropped to No. 3 in the latest rankings.

The new second-place holder in these rankings is Sarah Beth Steagall, who, much like Derek, has been rising in popularity due to her edits on the CBS episodes as well as her time shown on the Big Brother live feeds.

Who are the least popular Big Brother 23 houseguests?

At the bottom of the BB23 cast when it comes to popularity are three people who have been bouncing around the final spots in the current houseguest polls. Brent Champagne, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Frazier aren’t getting a lot of love from the voters.

Brent received a really rough edit during the July 25 episode, where it was shown that some of the other houseguests are really frustrated with his ego this summer. That’s not a good thing to have the house upset about and he hasn’t been winning any competitions to aid in his safety.

Britini finds herself on the block for the second straight week and she has not taken it well. The tears that she is shedding on the live feeds and in the episodes, coupled with her struggles in competitions, have led to her low position in the rankings.

britni week 6 when she’s still the pawn #BB23 pic.twitter.com/ODHxNdtCa9 — yara (@tribalscouncil) July 26, 2021

A lot of Big Brother 2021 left to play

We are only in the third week of the Big Brother 2021 season, so there is a lot of time left for the houseguest rankings to shake out. It will be very interesting to see if Derek X remains this popular for the entire season and if someone like Britini can rebound and start moving up the rankings again. Stay tuned!

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.