Big Brother veto results spoilers: Who won the Week 3 Power of Veto?

The Big Brother 23 cast has already provided a very entertaining summer installment of the show. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 veto results have come in from the Week 3 competition. These Big Brother spoilers were revealed on the live feeds Saturday night, shortly after one of the houseguests had secured the Power of Veto.

Playing for the Power of Veto was the Head of Household (Xavier Prather), the nominees (Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo, and the three extra houseguests (Christian Birkenberger, Derek Frazier, and Whitney Williams). Sarah Beth Steagall stepped in as the Veto Competition host for the week.

Even before Xavier won the Head of Household Competition, there was a plan in place to target a specific member of the BB23 cast. Even though it seemed like he failed to understand he was even a target, Brent really needed to make sure he won the Power of Veto to get off the block and attain some safety.

Who won the Week 3 Power of Veto on Big Brother 23?

Christian won the Power of Veto. He now has the power to shake up the house, and if he wants to, he can save either Brent or Britini from the block at the upcoming Veto Ceremony.

It is safe to assume that Brent is going to be working hard on Christian over the next 36 to 48 hours in the hopes that he can convince him to use that Power of Veto. Will he do it?

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel just gave birth. After Nicole finished playing as part of the BB22 cast, she headed home, and very soon after that announced that she was pregnant.

The father of the baby is Victor Arroyo, who Nicole met as a member of the BB18 cast. Victor even proposed to Nicole inside of the Big Brother house. The couple recently got married so that they would be husband and wife when the baby arrived.

In other less positive news, Mike “Boogie” Malin has been ordered to pay court costs associated with his arrest for stalking Dr. Will Kirby. The Chilltown alliance is officially dead and buried, even though we may get to see Will make an appearance or two with Big Brother in the future.

Frenchie heads back to real life after Big Brother

Recently evicted Big Brother 23 houseguest, Frenchie, gave some extended exit interviews that can be watched here. He spoke a lot about his time in the game and where he may have made some wrong moves.

We will probably see a lot of Frenchie on social media in the coming days and weeks, especially if he is as much of a fan of the show as he claimed. Fans are certainly going to want to hear more from him and how he thinks that the Big Brother 23 season is progressing. Frenchie will probably be back on stage with the rest of the BB23 cast for the season finale, as well.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.