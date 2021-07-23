Frenchie extended Big Brother exit interviews released

Frenchie was the second person to get evicted from the Big Brother 23 cast in Summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Frenchie was the second person evicted from the Big Brother 23 house this summer and he has now conducted several extended exit interviews following his exit.

It was by an 11-1 vote that Frenchie was evicted over Britini D’Angelo on the July 22 episode of BB23. Only Derek Frazier voted for Frenchie to stay and that was because of their close friendship in the game.

On his way out, Frenchie spoke briefly with host Julie Chen Moonves and admitted that he may have played too hard and too fast this summer. It was a huge reality check for the self-professed “superfan” of the show and his exit came much quicker than a lot of viewers had hoped.

After Frenchie caused a lot of chaos as the Week 1 Head of Household, he became a big target when Week 2 rolled around. He had a chance to save himself from the block during the Wildcard Competition and the Veto Competition but he came up just short in both challenges.

Now, Frenchie is on the outside, sharing about his experiences in the game and speaking about where his game may have gone off the rails during his 15 days of playing Big Brother 23.

Brandon ‘Frenchie French’ extended interview with Julie Chen Moonves

While speaking with Julie, Frenchie seemed very dejected as he answered some important questions about his gameplay. He spoke about how he had wanted to get either Brent Champagne or Travis Long out of the game, why he went back on his promise about not nominating any women, and how he had an end goal in mind.

Frenchie’s exit interview after leaving Big Brother 23

Another interview that Frenchie did was with ET Canada and it is shared below. He talked about having “a blast” playing the game and that it had been his dream just to be on Big Brother. Frenchie also mentioned how excited he was to see his family and that the pressures in the house were more difficult than he had expected.

Frenchie also said that “you have to expect the unexpected” when you play the game (mentioning the slogan for the reality competition show), and talked about not being really ready for all of the “curveballs” that were thrown at the BB23 house.

Frenchie also talked down the herd mentality that he felt was going on again this season. If not for that, he feels that he could have lasted longer in the game.

The video is well worth watching because Frenchie also stated what his biggest mistake was this summer. He also made some more complaints about how unfair it was that he had to play on a season with so many “jocks” in the house.

For readers who want to jump ahead, Week 3 is already off and running after Xavier Prather won the Head of Household Competition.

We already have the Week 3 Wildcard Competition results, and it could certainly impact what Xavier does with his Nomination Ceremony.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.