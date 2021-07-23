Big Brother spoilers 2021: Who won the new Wildcard Competition?

Kyland and Tiffany are playing strong games as members of the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Important Big Brother spoilers have been revealed that spell out what took place during the Week 3 Wildcard Competition. The BB23 cast was playing for safety again on Friday, with several of the houseguests getting a chance to protect themselves from going on the block.

Xavier Prather is the new Head of Household after winning the July 22 HOH Competition. He took the power from Kyland Young, but since they are in several alliances together, Kyland is basically safe for the week as well. It should also be noted that Xavier, Kyland, and Derek Frazier now have a new final three alliance (Three Kings) that could take them far.

After Frenchie got evicted on Thursday night, quite a few people went to Xavier with suggestions about what he should do with the nominations. A lot of people want to see Brent Champagne on the block, so Brent needed to emerge from the Wildcard Competition with some type of safety. The bad news for him was that he couldn’t play for safety himself.

The three people who got to play in the Wildcard Competition were Tiffany Mitchell, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Xiao

Who won the Week 3 Wildcard Competition?

The live feeds were down for nearly three hours and came back to reveal that Tiffany won the Wildcard Competition. It sounds like she turned down safety, so there was likely another harsh punishment attached to it that she didn’t want anyone to go through.

Britini was really hoping that she could win the challenge and be safe from going up on the block in Week 3. She is expressing a lot of anger over the results and how she felt she was getting ganged up on in the challenge.

Without safety, Xavier could nominate Britini at his Nomination Ceremony or as a replacement if the Power of Veto gets used this week.

After Britini D’Angelo was nominated for eviction by Kyland in Week 2, she had a very emotional response that was shown during a Diary Room session on the show. Britini’s mom then took to Instagram to explain what was going on with her. If provided a unique insight into the BB23 cast member.

This month, Big Brother 19 cast member Cody Nickson is hosting a treasure hunt. It’s an interesting way for Big Brother fans to possibly win a nice cash prize and to have fun doing the hunt. It may also lead to fans getting to meet Cody in person.

Fan of the Big Brother live feeds are also noticing BB23 showmances forming in the house. These duos could become threats within the game, but it will be interesting to see how Xavier approaches all of it during his HOH week. Will he turn on his alliances to keep the woman he loves flirting with? Stay tuned.

Kyland and Tiffany solidify Final 2 deal. Not sure if he is sincere about it since Ky already has Final 3 with Derek F. and Xavier; has Final 2 with Derek F. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/Lf3PuLi4zS — Reality Realm (@RealityRealm) July 23, 2021

