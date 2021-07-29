Is The Cookout on Big Brother 23 racist? Cody Nickson responds to question from a fan

Cody Nickson has played Big Brother and he has a lot of insight about the show. Pic credit: CBS

Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 answered an interesting question that a fan asked him about a Big Brother 23 alliance called The Cookout.

Cody answers a lot of questions about life, his marriage to Jessica Graf, kids, Big Brother, and winning The Amazing Race on his Instagram Stories. This is typically done while he works out on a treadmill and he had some interesting answers to questions that were asked this week.

In regard to The Cookout, it is a strong alliance within the BB23 cast that features Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, and Hannah Chaddha. Through the first few weeks, it has been one of the strongest alliances in the Big Brother 2021 season.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“Thoughts on bb and how ‘the cookout’ is basically all blacks get whites out. Racist?” asked a fan on Cody’s Instagram page.

Cody Nickson talks about The Cookout alliance on Big Brother 23

“No. They don’t hate white people, that’s an absurd stretch,” Cody responded to the fan. “They came together based on trust, not on hate. You’ve seen a lot of white alliances on the show… you’d have to judge them with the same measure.

“In society we see people we trust and we go towards them. If I’m in a large group and I see a bunch of Marine Corps Infantrymen standing together, I would go right to them,” Cody wrote as he finished off his message.

Former Big Brother houseguest Cody Nickson spoke out about The Cookout on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: @CodyTheMarine/Instagram

Big Brother 23 has already been an intriguing season

For the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony, both nominees from the Big Brother 23 cast feel they are safe. It’s a very odd situation that has developed, with Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo each convinced that they have enough votes of support for the July 29 episodes.

Someone is going to be in for a really rude surprise on Thursday night, where they will find out that they are joining Frenchie on the outside of the house.

And speaking of Frenchie, he is auctioning off items he used in the house for charity. The bidding is still open for fans who are hoping that they can get some momentos from the show.

So far, the season has been really interesting, beginning with teams and evolving into something with some very strong players and alliances. Not everyone agrees with that assessment, though. Former houseguest Janelle Pierzina says that the current season is a “snooze” for her.

Some viewers have also tuned out of episodes, as the BB23 ratings have dipped a lot since the season premiere. Hopefully, those numbers can rebound, because a lot of fans already want to apply to be on Big Brother 24. One of those people is Rachel Reilly, who wants to play for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.