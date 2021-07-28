Big Brother ratings continue to dip for the BB23 cast

The July 25 episode of Big Brother 23 did not do very well in the television ratings. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother ratings for this summer took another dip, with even fewer viewers tuning in for the Sunday episode. It had looked like the show was rebounding from lost viewers during the Frenchie eviction episode on July 22, but people may have just wanted to see if he was getting sent home (he was).

Hopefully, for the July 29 episode, where another Eviction Ceremony takes place, the numbers will bounce back, but overall the show is trending in a bad direction.

An estimated 3.3 million viewers tuned in for the Sunday, July 25 episode. Prior to that, an estimated 3.49 million viewers watched on July 18 and 3.76 million viewers were reported for the July 11 episode.

Going up against the Tokyo Summer Olympics over on NBC may have been the main culprit for lost viewers, but Celebrity Family Feud on ABC even notched better numbers for Sunday night. Big Brother 23 will try to rebound on those numbers with the Sunday, August 1 episode.

Overall Big Brother 23 ratings

Through three episodes on each night, Big Brother 23 is averaging 3.79 million viewers on Wednesdays (0.92 key demo mark for viewers aged 18-49), 3.84 million on Thursdays (0.91 key demo), and 3.52 million on Sundays (0.83 key demo).

For comparison purposes, Big Brother 22 averaged 4.08 (1.07) on Wednesdays, 4.00 (1.01) on Thursdays, and 3.83 (0.96) on Sundays. It shows that viewers are turning away from the BB23 cast, but there is still a lot of time left in the summer for those numbers to rebound.

Xavier Prather is the new Head of Household and he nominated Britini D’Angelo and Brent Champagne for eviction. Nobody outside of Xavier’s team has safety for the week, as Tiffany Mitchell was the one who won the Wildcard Competition, but she declined safety after she heard about the consequences.

The Big Brother 23 cast has another Eviction Ceremony coming up this week, and on the July 29 episode, someone else is getting sent home. Ahead of that, on the July 28 episode of Big Brother, viewers will find out who won the Power of Veto this week.

Outside of the house, Frenchie is auctioning off some items from the game in order to help out a charity. He and Travis Long have both gone home after spending time as members of the BB23 cast. He is doing it for a good cause, even though he seems extremely frustrated to be sitting at home already.

Derek X. opens up to Azah, Whitney and Alyssa

