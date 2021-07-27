Janelle Pierzina calls Big Brother 23 a ‘snooze’ so far this season

Janelle Pierzina has played Big Brother four times during the run of the reality competition show. Pic credit: CBS

Janelle Pierzina isn’t very excited about Big Brother 23 so far. The former houseguest has been commenting a lot about the BB23 cast this summer but took aim at the entertainment value she isn’t finding within the show this season.

“This season is a little snooze for me this far,” Janelle posted to her social media followers.

A fan responded to her by saying, “No offense queen, but all stars was the most boring season ever.”

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Janelle agreed with that sentiment by writing, “I agree it was the most boring, but this isn’t much better.”

It’s always a good moment for Janelle when she can talk some trash about the Big Brother 22 season, even while she is posting about the current houseguests.

Janelle wants more excitement from Big Brother 23

It’s fun when former houseguests interact with the fans about what is taking place on the show.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Janelle is getting bored with Big Brother 23. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Later, on her Twitter page, Janelle posted about not wanting to see Christian Birkenberger becoming the Head of Household in Week 4.

“If Christian wins HOH I’m out,” Janelle posted.

Earlier she had written, “A Hannah HOH would be dope! Let’s manifest it. No idea who she’d go after, but I’m here for a Hannah win.”

Janelle speaks about Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Janelle did pick someone from BB23 cast to cheer on

After the Big Brother 23 cast was revealed, Janelle took to social media to talk about one person in particular that she would be rooting for this summer. Janelle spoke glowingly about Whitney Williams and hoped that she would win the first HOH.

Before we even knew the BB23 cast, Janelle also left some Big Brother advice on social media. She wrote out several tips for people who would be playing the game this summer, and some of them really rang true with fans – like not yelling during Diary Room sessions.

We think that the Big Brother 23 season has already been packed with a lot of excitement and drama, and we can’t wait to see what the BB23 cast does next. All signs point toward an entertaining Eviction Ceremony coming up during the July 29 episode, and some of the alliances are going to be really interesting to watch over the rest of the summer.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.