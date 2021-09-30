Who are the Big Brother 23 final two houseguests?

Julie Chen Moonves helped wrap up the Summer 2021 season of Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

The long Big Brother 23 season led to three members of The Cookout all making it to the season finale in the house.

Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and Xavier Prather worked to get Kyland Young evicted and he finished in fourth place.

It left the trio competing against each other in the final Head of Household Competition of the summer. And it also meant that some drama could surface based on who got voted out in third place.

Xavier won Part 1 of the final HOH competition, and then, early in the season finale, Big Brother fans were shown that Azah had won Part 2.

This meant that Xavier and Azah would face off in Part 3 of the final HOH Competition to determine who would become the final Head of Household for the summer.

Who made it to the Big Brother final two this summer?

Xavier won Part 3 of the final HOH Competition over Azah. This meant that Xavier was automatically in the final two and that he got to choose if it would be Azah or Derek sitting next to him in front of the BB23 jury.

Xavier picked Derek Frazier to go to the final two of Big Brother 23. One of them is going to be the winner of the season.

The only way Derek is getting to final two is if Azah or Xavier bring him. #BB23 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/1UxF3MyL8a — Tosin Miriam (@mirmtab) September 30, 2021

More news and notes from the world of Big Brother

Outside of the Big Brother house, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just celebrated their baby reaching two months of age. Baby Arrow is doing well and they took him out to his first pumpkin patch recently.

For any Big Brother fans who aren’t aware already, Nicole and Victor got married a little while after Big Brother 22 came to an end. Then, a short time later, Nicole gave birth to their first baby.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, and also involving the BB22 cast, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got engaged recently. After meeting on the new Big Brother: All-Stars season, they started dating in real life and are now getting ready to be married.

It will be interesting to see which Big Brother couple gets married first, as Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans also got engaged.

And sticking with the theme of people who played on Big Brother 22, Daniele Donato Briones announced that she is pregnant.

It might also be time to start talking about Celebrity Big Brother rumors.

i won’t accept a celebrity big brother cast that doesn’t include these 3 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/JoYWJlNFtW — joshua 🏳️‍🌈 | #BB23 (@joshmdrennen) September 28, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother returns to CBS in Winter 2022.