Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel celebrates baby reaching two months with lots of cute pictures of Arrow as a cow

Nicole Franzel from Big Brother shared a new group of pictures featuring her cute baby boy this week.

The BB18 winner, calling her baby a “milk monster” while posting, noted that he is now two months old.

It was back in late July that Nicole gave birth to her first baby with her husband, Victor Arroyo, whom she met when they were both in the Big Brother house.

The Big Brother couple decided to name their baby Victor Arroyo IV. Nicole shared that they gave him the nickname Arrow as well.

Nicole Franzel celebrates Arrow reaching two months

“got🥛?! 🐮my little milk monster is 2 months old already🥺🤍. I love him more than I ever knew I could love anyone. Being a mommy is my greatest achievement. SWIPE to see the cutest BOOTAY!! 🥰,” Nicole captioned a new group of photos that she shared on social media.

In the photos, which are shared below, little Arrow can be seen dressed up like a cow in celebration of the big day.

Nicole, Victor, Arrow, and a pumpkin patch

Recently, the Arroyo family also spent some time at a pumpkin patch, which led to some additional cute photos that Nicole shared online.

“🌻we found the pumpkin with our little pumpkin’s name on it 🌾🍁 zoom in!! Arrow 🧡’ed his first pumpkin party!! Swipe! We are so happy the best time of year, is here!🍂 what are you up to today?!,” Nicole captioned two new photos of her family picking out a pumpkin for fall.

She also added a lot of hashtags to her post that read, “#pumpkinpatch #babyboy #family #fall #midwest #arrowarroyo #newmom #puremichigan #smalltownlife.”

Speaking of Big Brother babies, Daniele Donato Briones just revealed that she is pregnant. The three-time Big Brother player posted the great news on social media that their family has another baby on the way.

Daniele married former Big Brother houseguest Dominic Briones, who she met when they were both members of the BB13 cast. The season was a very memorable one, with Rachel Reilly emerging as the big winner that season.

Following Daniele and Dominic’s meeting on Big Brother, they started dating outside of the house, got married in 2013, and then had their first child. Now, another child is on the way for the happy couple.

There has been a lot of happiness for members of the Big Brother 22 cast, beginning with the babies for Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato Briones.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got engaged a short time after that season came to an end. They began dating almost immediately after BB22 and then recently got engaged.

That’s not all, either, as Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20 also got engaged after BB22 wrapped up for Tyler.

Big Brother 23 concludes Wednesday, September 29 at 9/8c on CBS.