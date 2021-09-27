Big Brother baby: Daniele Donato Briones is pregnant, shares cute announcement with husband Dominic Briones

Daniele Briones (Donato) returned to play on the Big Brother 22 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother vets Daniele Briones (Donato) and husband Dominic Briones are going to have another baby.

Daniele just revealed this evening that she is pregnant, and already many former houseguests are dropping by to congratulate them.

It was on Big Brother 13 that Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones met. That was the season where Rachel Reilly became the winner of the BB13 cast.

After their time in the house together, Daniele and Dominic began dating in the real world and got married in 2013.

“3 + 1 = ♥️,” was the simple caption that Daniele put up on a new social media photo that she shared today.

In the photo below, you can see Daniele, Dominic, and their daughter posing together as Daniele cradles her belly.

Their first baby girl, Tennessee Autumn, was born in August of 2018.

Since posting the photo, quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests have stopped by the post to leave their messages of congratulations.

The well-wishers include Britney Haynes from BB12 and BB14, Memphis Garrett from BB10 and BB22, Elena Davies from BB19, Amanda Zuckerman from BB15, Tommy Bracco from BB21, Nicole Anthony from BB21 and BB22, and Josh Martinez from BB19.

Already, more than 13,000 people users have liked her Instagram photo, and we definitely expect that number to increase over the next few days.

More news and notes from the world of Big Brother

Speaking of former Big Brother houseguests, Meg Maley from BB17 just married Survivor winner Mike Holloway this weekend.

And on the topic of BB17 houseguests, fellow cast member Clay Honeycutt got married recently. He tied the knot with Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Ashley Prochazka.

And as if that wasn’t enough, BB17 vet Becky Burgess got married in June, with several other members of that cast in attendance. Julia Nolan and Liz Nolan were two of them.

We aren’t done yet, either, because Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from BB18 just got married as well.

Looking to the future, there are definitely going to be even more wedding bells and possibly more Big Brother babies coming from people who have played the game before.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got engaged after they played BB22 together. Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20 also got engaged after BB22 came to an end.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.