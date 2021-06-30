When and where was Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 filmed?

Below Deck Mediterranean is back with a new crew and location Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 has kicked off, prompting viewers to ask when and where the Bravo show was filmed.

Each season brings a new crew and location to Below Deck Med. The yachting show has filmed in Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, and Spain throughout the years.

This season, Below Deck Mediterranean revisits a familiar location for the first time in the series history. The coronavirus pandemic played a pivotal role in determining where and when the Below Deck spin-off would be filmed.

Where was Below Deck Med Season 6 filmed?

Like Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, Below Deck Med Season 6 was filmed in Croatia. Captain Glenn Shephard’s helmed installment was based in Split, while Captain Sandy Yawn’s installment was filmed in Sibenik.

The town is located in central Dalmatia, with breathtaking views and cobblestone streets. It’s the third-largest city along the Dalmatia coast of the country.

Sibenik is a city of sun, sea, and stone, making it unlike any other in Croatia. Tourists can enjoy incredible historical sites, stunning sea-side hangouts, and quaint alleys and squares filled with entertainment.

Krka National Park is nearby that has the Krka River running through it. The park offers activities for everyone ranging from scientific to recreational to cultural.

When was Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 filmed?

Due to COVID-19, filming for Below Deck Med Season 6 was different than previous seasons. A bubble was created to ensure production members, crew, and guests were safe.

In the premiere, Captain Sandy revealed everyone must quarantine for seven days, making it more challenging to bring in replacement crew members. It’s one reason the captain was freaking out when chef Matthew Shea left the luxury yacht to have an MRI on his knee.

Allie Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 shed more light on filming during her Pita Party program with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares.

The pregnant Australian beauty spilled that production went from filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht immediately to filming Below Deck Mediterranean. As fans saw at the end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Lady Michelle and Parsifal III were docked next to each other.

All Below Deck shows film for six weeks. Below Deck Sailing Yacht started filming in August 2020 and wrapped in mid-September. Based on what Alli said, Below Deck Med filmed from mid to late September to early to mid-November.

The timing means that Season 6 began to film before Season 5 if the Bravo show had finished playing out onscreen. Perhaps that helps answer some viewers’ questions about why the network would bring back Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn after their mean girl behavior last year.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.