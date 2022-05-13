Vanderpump Rules renewed by Bravo for Season 10 — Here’s everything we know so far

Bravo announced Vanderpump Rules will return for Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules took drama to another level. Although it contained all the usual conflicts and confrontations, what happened in the various cast members’ personal lives off-screen was equally as compelling. And now it seems their story hasn’t quite ended.

After much speculation and whisperings questioning the show’s future after the mass firing of several key stars, it remained unclear if the show would return for its monumental tenth season. But the speculation can now be laid to rest as Bravo has announced it has officially picked up Vanderpump Rules, along with several other shows, for another season.

This means fans can expect to see yet another massive shakeup when Season 10 finally airs. In the meantime, what is known about the upcoming season and what sort of storylines can viewers expect to unfold in the new season? Here’s what we know.

Vanderpump Rules is picked up by Bravo for Season 10

According to a statement by Bravo, Vanderpump Rules will receive another season despite rumors wondering if the show would end up being canceled. Ahead of the Season 9 premiere, several stars were ousted from the cast. Among them were OG Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright. Another OG, Stassi Schroeder, and her husband Beau Clark were also fired from the show. Kristen Doute was fired along with Stassi after allegations of racism were raised against them by former co-star Faith Stowers.

Despite this, filming went ahead as scheduled and the season aired during its usual months and wrapped up with the reunion special in December 2021. If the new season is to follow a similar format to previous seasons, filming should begin this month and air in the fall — although no official premiere date has been confirmed by Bravo as of yet.

What can viewers expect for Season 10 cast storylines?

All of the off-screen drama was left to the side and subsequently left unaddressed during Season 9. And while Lisa Vanderpump revealed she would have preferred to “chastise” the fired cast members throughout the season, there was enough happening with the remaining cast to make up for it.

The storylines in Season 9 heavily focused on the relationships within the cast. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s proposal and wedding preparations played out early in the season, with James soliciting the help of co-star Tom Sandoval to pull off a Coachella-themed proposal for Raquel. However, by the time filming for the reunion came around, rumors began swirling that the couple had called it quits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the former couple confirmed their split with a joint post to Instagram explaining the end of their 5-year relationship.

James previously shared his hopes that Raquel would return to the show despite their split, and neither has given any indication that they wouldn’t return to the show.

Lala Kent also when through a difficult time following Season 9. As also reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala called off her own engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after photos of him with other women surfaced on social media.

Since their split in October 2021, Lala has continuously maintained that Randall is one of the worst things to happen to her, although he also provided her with the blessing of her daughter Ocean.

After learning during the reunion that her co-stars had inclinations that Randall was being unfaithful, Lala went on the defensive questioning why her castmates would claim to be her friend but not tell her about the rumors surrounding Randall. In a past episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala revealed she wasn’t sure if she would return to the franchise should it be picked up for another season.

Another couple who found trouble in paradise off-screen was Katie Maloney and her husband Tom Schwartz. After being pictured without her wedding rings on more than one occasion, Katie and Tom finally addressed the questions and announced their separation via separate posts to Instagram. Although they both maintained there was plenty of love and respect between them, Tom revealed it was ultimately Katie who wanted to end their marriage.

With the end of several key relationships, it will be interesting to see how Bravo tells their new stories. Will Lala, James, Raquel, Katie, and Tom get back on the dating scene?

Another interesting development during Season 9 was Scheana Shay’s engagement to Brock Davies. The couple was initially hesitant to consider filming their wedding for the show, however, now that it has officially been picked up for another season, it’s possible that they will reconsider.

Whatever the case, Season 10 has plenty of real-life situations to pull from as the group navigates these new journeys.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere date has yet to be announced.