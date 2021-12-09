VPR: James Kennedy wants Raquel Leviss to ‘continue’ on Vanderpump Rules following their split

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy reportedly doesn’t want Raquel Leviss to leave the show despite their recent split. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is seemingly on friendly terms with his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss and doesn’t want to see her leave the hit Bravo show.

James and Raquel ended their five-year relationship shortly after rumors surfaced that the two called it quits while filming for the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion on December 3.

Now, a source claims that despite their split James has no hard feelings and isn’t wanting Raquel to exit the show.

James Kennedy wants Raquel Leviss to remain on Vanderpump Rules

According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, James is sticking true to his word and only wants the best for Raquel.

“Bravo hasn’t made an official decision on next season,” the source shared. “James does want Raquel to continue with the show.”

So far, the former couple’s split has been amicable. The two released identical statements on Instagram when they went public with the end of their engagement and clarified that they still loved each other despite no longer being “in love” with one another.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals,” they each wrote to their respective Instagram pages. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

James and Raquel reportedly discuss ending their engagement during the Vanderpump Rules reunion

A separate source also dished to Us Weekly that James and Raquel will explain their split during the Season 9 reunion. It remains unclear just how much they’ll disclose and VPR viewers will have to wait until the reunion airs in order to find out.

“James and Raquel discuss their split during the reunion,” the source shared.

And while VPR viewers wait for the reunion, which doesn’t have a release date yet, James and Raquel are already taking steps to separate their lives.

Raquel recently took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she’s moved out of the home she shared with James. She had her dad along to help as she moved boxes and home decor into a storage unit.

And as for James, he says he’s ready to move on to his “new chapter” but that he plans to keep his sobriety as a top priority.

“Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies,” his Instagram caption read, in part.

If they both remain on the show, here’s hoping they can also remain amicable.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.