Lala Kent hints she may not return to Vanderpump Rules if renewed for Season 10

Lala Kent hints that she may not return if Vanderpump Rules is picked up for Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent hasn’t had an easy ride during Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. And it seems that following the taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion Lala is feeling more “alone” than ever.

According to the 31-year-old, she’s hesitant to agree to make a return to the show should it get picked up for Season 10. And if that’s the case, Vanderpump Rules would have to add another name to the list of recently departed stars.

However, Lala admitted that she’s no longer sure if the show is a right fit.

Lala Kent hints she may not return if Vanderpump Rules is picked up for Season 10

During Wednesday’s episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala shared her feelings following Season 9.

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” she confessed.

Lala further explained that part of her feelings came from her experience filming the Season 9 VPR reunion and cited it as a piece of why she would consider walking away.

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she stated. “I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?’”

Lala says she received plenty of criticism during Vanderpump Rules reunion

But it wasn’t just feelings of “isolation,” Lala also shared that she received an abundance of criticism from her fellow co-stars as well and only one castmate reached out after the reunion.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel [Leviss] to say, ‘Hope you’re doing okay,’” she claimed. “That was very telling for me.”

Lala also stated that she’s been going through a tough time since ending her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, and that came through at the reunion.

“I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops,” she admitted. “But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

Lala’s relationship with Randall played out over several seasons of Vanderpump Rules. And while Season 9 currently sees the former couple planning their wedding, it couldn’t be farther from the truth of their real lives.

After learning that Randall had been unfaithful, Lala admitted that she had kept her head in the sand, but walked away as soon as she felt the “pit” in her stomach.

“I don’t know how the f**k I didn’t see a lot of this s**t,” she said in another episode of her podcast.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.