Pump Rules: Scheana Shay shares details for upcoming wedding to Brock Davies

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay reveals more details for upcoming wedding to Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay had a significant storyline play out in Season 9. Not only did the latest season of the hit Bravo show see the addition of Scheana’s newborn daughter, Summer Moon, in certain episodes, but it also greatly focused on her relationship with Brock Davies.

Although there were some rocky moments on the way to their eventual engagement during the season, Scheana and Brock maintained their desire to make each moment as special as possible.

In a recent chat with E!! News, Scheana spilled some more details about their impending nuptials.

While speaking to the outlet, Scheana shared that the couple plans to wed this summer in Mexico. Although she stated the wedding would take place some time in August, she opted to keep the official date a secret.

“I just want something overlooking the ocean,” Scheana said about the “vibe” she’s hoping to achieve on the special day.

This news means their initial plans have changed. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Scheana and Brock initially teased they were planning to hold their wedding in November and have it take place in Bali — a place that holds a special place in their hearts.

Will Scheana and Brock film their wedding for Vanderpump Rules?

Scheana also opened up and revealed if she would allow the Vanderpump Rules production and cameras to film their wedding.

“Yeah, totally. If we have a season 10, absolutely. Bring the cameras,” she stated.

The outlet also asked Scheana if Brock’s family plans to be present for the day, and according to Scheana, she remains optimistic that some of his family will be in attendance.

“I mean, Bali I definitely think would have been the easiest because it’s so much closer to them. But, a lot of his family are still going to be able to make it,” she said.

In other Scheana and Brock news, the mom of one also revealed she pulled off a surprise for her husband to be by surprising him with the arrival of his sisters for a visit.

“We surprised him yesterday. He had no idea his sisters were coming only his mom,” she noted. “His mom was like, ‘I can’t keep this surprise that we have the sisters coming,’ but we kept it a surprise. I got the whole thing on video and I’ll be posting it soon.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.