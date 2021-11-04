Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent addresses recent split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent addresses her recent split from Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got real about her feelings surrounding her current situation with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

The new mom, who welcomed her daughter Ocean with Randall in March of this year, has been at the center of an uncomfortable scandal after rumors surfaced last month claiming that Randall had been cheating on her.

Since the pictures hit social media, Lala has been quiet about how they’re choosing to handle their situation. It was previously reported by Monsters & Critics that Lala had moved out of their home and was on the hunt for an apartment of her own, but Lala hadn’t confirmed the information herself.

However, recently Lala briefly addressed her circumstances in the former couple’s podcast Give them Lala…with Randall.

Lala Kent admits she’s ‘going through a lot’ amid split from Randall Emmett

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Lala briefly opened up about what’s really going on in her private life.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows that is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” the 31-year-old shared. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot, and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child.”

Despite the sad reality, Lala also admitted that she knew what she signed up for by choosing to be in the public eye, but said at this point, it’s “not about” her.

“I know what I signed up for. I’m on a reality television show, but in this moment it’s not about me. It is about my kid and privacy is the only thing I’m looking for, for her sake,” she confessed.

Lala Kent says she has ‘no idea’ what the future holds

Vanderpump Rules fans were concerned for Lala when pictures were shared online that seemed to show Randall out on the town in Nashville with two young women who weren’t Lala.

Some were skeptical to believe it was the film producer since he had a family waiting for him at home. And if social media had been any real indication of the state of their relationship, it certainly didn’t show there to be any cracks.

However, it seems that the breakup has done more than just break a few hearts. The true impact of the situation, according to Lala, is that it’s thrown her life plan right out the window. And for the first time in a long time, she’s forced to go with the flow and allow uncertainty to take over.

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds. I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out. My future was ahead of me and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’ And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything,” she said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.