Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss confirm they’ve ended their engagement

It’s over for Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. The pair, whose storyline throughout the current Season 9 of the hit Bravo show consisted of his elaborate proposal and their plans for the future, have presented a united front as they announce the end of their engagement.

Seemingly hoping to get ahead of the already swirling rumors that they ended their engagement during the taping of the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Friday, both Raquel and James posted identical photos and messages to their respective social media accounts with news that they’ve decided to amicably call it quits.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss call off their engagement ahead of the Season 9 finale and Vanderpump Rules reunion

Over on their respective Instagram accounts, James and Raquel reveal the sad news that they’ve decided to end their engagement and claim it’s due to differing life “goals” and no longer being “in love” with one another.

The picture, which features a selfie of Raquel and James together seems sweet but the message is certainly somber.

And although it might be sad, the post also claims that despite their split they still love each other in some capacity.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending love,” the caption of each post reads.

Comments for each of their posts have been turned off, which is probably for the best considering the sharp opinions Vanderpump Rules viewers have been sharing all season.

James and Raquel’s split comes on the heels of a rumor that they called off their engagement while filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, whispers began making their rounds on social media after a post claimed that James found himself single after the reunion. And although details were vague, the recent confirmation of their split adds to the legitimacy that the demise of their relationship may play out during the reunion.

The initial post to Instagram came from Bravo by Gays and included the caption, “word on the street is this photo didnt age well!!! VPR reunion taped today and it sounds like James may actually have something in common with the real Kanye…He’s now single.”

Vanderpump Rules fans initially questioned the truth behind the rumor considering the usual red flags weren’t exactly present. The two were featured in each other’s Instagram Stories in recent days, they still followed each other on social media, and they had yet to remove their pictures of one another.

However, it seems that despite all of this, the rumors came true after all, and their whirlwind romance, which is still playing out through the latter half of Season 9, has come to an end.

