Pump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split after 12 years together, ‘my heart aches’

After 12 years together, Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have confirmed they’ve split and are headed their separate ways.

In recent weeks, rumors began circulating that there was trouble for the couple after cryptic social media posts were posted and Katie was spotted without wearing her wedding rings on more than one occasion. Though many pointed out that going without wedding rings didn’t necessarily mean there were marital woes for Katie and Tom, it seems there was legitimacy in fan and follower concern.

The couple each shared messages on social media confirming the end of their marriage, and neither party seems particularly eager to place blame on the other. In fact, there still seems to be a decent amount of love and respect between them.

Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split following reports of marital problems

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Katie and Tom released statements detailing their decision to end their marriage. Both posts also included several pictures of them from their years together.

Over on Tom’s post, he shared that he was devastated by the split and revealed that Katie ultimately stepped away from their union. Despite this hard truth, Tom shared that he still has much “respect” for Katie and would rather she end the relationship than stay and remain unhappy.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption?” Tom’s statement read in part. “What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?”

“I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” he continued. “Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok.”

Tom continued to elaborate that he and Katie had “healthy, productive conversations” surrounding their split. He also acknowledged that it would be “tone def [sic]” of him to request privacy for them during this time since they’ve lived so much of their lives in the spotlight on Vanderpump Rules.

“Instead I’ll ask [you] to please be kind,” he noted. “I don’t look at [our marriage] as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness.”

Tom concluded his post with several snaps of himself and Katie during their happier times.

Katie says there’s ‘no sides to choose’ in split from Tom

For her part, Katie kept her statement much shorter in comparison to Tom’s. However, the sentiment was still very much one of sadness.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” she wrote. “…After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Katie carried on to clarify there was no “resentment or animosity” between them despite ending their relationship, and she noted they still have a “deep admiration for one another.”

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she continued.

Katie and Tom had both fans and followers concerned for the state of their marriage after it was noted that they weren’t spending much time with one another.

After Katie was spotted out with her BFF, Stassi Schroeder, recently, eagle-eyed fans questioned once again why it seemed that Katie wasn’t wearing her rings.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a source told The Sun that the couple had indeed split, although they had yet to make their official announcements. With their official statements now posted, fans will have to watch as Katie and Tom learn to navigate their newly single lives.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.