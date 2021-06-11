Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent says she misses co-stars, reveals cast drinking at reunions

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals she misses her co-stars and dishes on cast drinking at reunions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is currently in the midst of filming, and as the cast gets used to filming again, fans are anxious to know what’s in store.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had fans worried for the future of the show. Los Angeles restaurants were closed for months as cases soared, and given the fact that the show is built around the lives and jobs of the employees at SUR, Pump, and TomTom, the impact of the restaurant closures left many concerned.

Thankfully, fans will be able to watch the cast reunite after a tough year in the upcoming season. There will no doubt be momentous bouts of drama as everyone gets back into the rhythm. And it isn’t just getting back to filming that will add a new layer to Season 9.

The exit of several key stars will also shake up the season. In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent answered several fan questions and dished her experience with the show.

Lala says she misses her co-stars and admits to being drunk at reunions

While answering questions, fans got personal with Lala and asked the new mom to open up about filming without her closest friends.

2020 was a rough year for the Vanderpump Rules cast. It saw the exit of several personalities, including Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark, and Kristen Doute.

One fan in particular asked, “How’s filming? Is it weird without Stassi, Beau, Jax, and Brit?”

Lala responded simply, and indicated that it hasn’t been been what she’s used to.

“It’s so weird. I miss them all very much,” she wrote.

Although she’s clearly missing her friends, Lala then shifted gears by discussing past reunions with the show. Vanderpump Rules fans know that the show is known for explosive reunions, and it turns out that some of that has to do with the cast having a few drinks during the process.

Lala confirmed that she’s been tipsy on more than one occasion when a fan inquired about the cast’s reunion drinking habits.

“How much does everyone drink at the VPR [Vanderpump Rules] reunions? Anyone been wasted for one?” the fan asked.

“Oh we draaaank, honey. I was usually wasted every reunion,” Lala revealed.

Will the Vaderpump Rules baby boom affect the season?

Season 9 may be underway, and there may also be several cast exits to shake up the season, but another large change for the show will be the addition of babies to the group.

In the past year, two current and two former Vanderpump Rules stars all had their first children.

Stassi Schroeder welcomed her baby girl, Hartford, in January. Lala Kent had her daughter, Ocean, in March. Then finally, both Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright welcomed their first babies, Summer Moon and Cruz, respectively, in April.

Will the newest additions to the Vanderpump Rules family be making their debuts in the upcoming season? Most likely.

Given the shift in dynamic, it’s likely that both Lala and Scheana’s little ones will make their on-screen debuts at some point throughout Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.