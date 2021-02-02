Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay takes aim at the mommy-shamers and she hasn’t even given birth yet

Scheana Shay shuts down the haters who have been judging her pregnancy decisions. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shuts down haters that have already been judging her parenting decisions months before she even becomes a mother.

According to Heavy, Scheana revealed on her Instagram stories that she has been receiving hate for her decisions leading up to her baby girl’s birth.

She shared that she had been receiving DMs from fans who judged her for buying too many diapers and even how she handled her cat’s litter box.

Additionally, she received some hate after her boyfriend and father-to-be, Brock Davies, posted a picture of her pregnant belly exposed.

Many users slammed Scheana for having a belly button ring.

Scheana has finally had enough of the judgment and decided to address her haters on her Instagram story.

“I mean, geez, I still have three months to go,” she said. “I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby… to all the ‘Take your belly button ring out, it’s going to rip, it’s going to stretch, don’t clean cat litter’..like y’all, I’ve been pregnant since last May…I’ve been pregnant for a long time…like, you don’t think I know that I’m not supposed to clean cat litter? That’s what I got a Litter-Robot for.”

She added that the “little tedious messages” she receives are so annoying” and begged her critics to “just stop.”

Scheana’s pregnancy has been going smoothly

Scheana revealed that she was pregnant in October 2020. She posted a picture on Instagram of her and Brock posing with a sonogram and pregnancy test.

Scheana revealed that she and Brock are expecting their baby to be born in April 2021.

Just a couple of weeks later, Scheana hosted a gender reveal party during which she revealed the sex of her baby.

Scheana documented the event by uploading a picture of her and Brock firing a confetti cannon and covered a cloud of pink smoke.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!” Scheana exclaimed in the caption. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns!”

Even though her first baby isn’t here yet, Scheana has revealed that she’s looking forward to having more kids with Brock.

Scheana previously suffered a miscarriage

Scheana announced her pregnancy just five months after suffering a miscarriage.

Scheana reassured fans that she followed the doctor’s orders and only got pregnant again once it was safe to.

However, she was still nervous and paranoid after the miscarriage.

“I was like, ‘But what if that makes me have a miscarriage?’ It was every little thing, which I’m sure was driving Brock crazy because he’s like, ‘You’re fine!’ But I was just like, ‘I need to make sure, I need to make sure’ — and now we’ve made sure! Everything is good,” she told PEOPLE after announcing her pregnancy.

However, so far Scheana’s pregnancy has been healthy.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.