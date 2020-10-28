Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay is pregant again just five months after miscarriage

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay confirmed she is pregnant once again only five months after suffering a miscarriage.

Scheana excitedly revealed to PEOPLE that she made it past the first trimester without having a miscarriage, alleviating her paranoia.

“I was like, ‘But what if that makes me have a miscarriage?’ It was every little thing, which I’m sure was driving Brock crazy because he’s like, ‘You’re fine!’ But I was just like, ‘I need to make sure, I need to make sure’ — and now we’ve made sure! Everything is good,” she told the outlet.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself and boyfriend, Brock Davies, holding up an ultrasound and a pregnancy test for proof.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!” she wrote in the caption.

Brock also shared his glee in the comments section.

“We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey…congratulations to us,” he wrote.

Scheana’s second pregnancy

She also shared that it took her essentially no time at all to get pregnant again.

She started trying again as soon as she got the ok from her doctor.

“We got pregnant so quickly,” Scheana told the outlet. “My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle, and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried, and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling.”

Scheana was especially ecstatic since she was told before her first pregnancy that it’s nearly impossible to get pregnant naturally.

Scheana revealed that, just like how she knew when she was pregnant, she also knew the moment she lost her baby.

She told her mother about that feeling before she knew for sure about the miscarriage and her mother affirmed that she felt the same way when she miscarried.

Scheana’s miscarriage

Scheana confessed that she still is nervous after her previous miscarriage. She has been nervous to start working out again even though the doctor gave her the ok.

“After a miscarriage, I was definitely even more aware of my body, but just so much more cautious and scared … I was just too afraid to lift up a 5 lb. weight,” told the outlet.

However, she was grateful that she knew the signs to look for, which allowed her to feel slightly more at ease.

Scheana also wanted to leave an inspiring message for aspiring moms who suffered miscarriages like her or have struggled to get pregnant.

“If you truly want to be a mom, don’t give up,” Scheana said during her interview with PEOPLE. I really have wanted to put that out there — that you’re not alone, I feel your pain, and I would not wish this on my worst enemy. It’s the absolute worst thing a woman can go through. I have always been an open book and really wanted to share my story, so women know that I feel your pain and me too.”

Scheana announced her miscarriage at the end of June.

While it caused the demise of her friendships with Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder, she shared that many of her other Pump Rules costars like Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and more were there for her.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.