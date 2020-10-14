Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay officially declared her friendship with pregnant co-star Lala Kent over on Wednesday, as reported by Reality Blurb. Scheana accused Lala of lying about being there the day of Scheana’s miscarriage.

Scheana allegedly asked Lala to come over and be with her after an OB appointment confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage. While she was hurt at the time that Lala wasn’t able to come over, Scheana is more upset that Lala is denying that Scheana even asked her to come over.

“What pissed me off the most about that situation is she lied,” Scheana revealed on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast. “She said on her [Instagram Live] that I didn’t ask her to come over… I said, ‘I need you. Can you come over?’ And you said, ‘I can’t right now because I have dinner. Can I check on you later?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t need you later. Later my boyfriend will be here. I need you now.'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scheana was even more baffled that Lala claimed that she was as “there for her” as Scheana’s mother, which Scheana also claims is untrue and declared as a “new low” for Lala.

What it means for Scheana and Lala’s friendship

The alleged lie has caused Scheana to call it quits on the friendship for good. She claimed that this wasn’t the first time that she felt like Lala had hurt her. She even unfollowed Lala on social media, so you know it’s serious.

“I unfollowed her. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” Scheana explained. “Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out.”

Scheana’s miscarriage

Scheana announced her miscarriage at the end of June. She opened up to fans on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast and revealed that the miscarriage happened at the end of May – just a few weeks after being pregnant.

Read More Jax Taylor spilled a bunch of Vanderpump Rules tea, Bravo denies claims

She also discussed it in more detail on her YouTube channel. She explained that the process was extremely emotional for her. However, she shared that she ultimately felt grateful that she had gotten pregnant naturally, considering that the doctors told her it would be nearly impossible for her, which is why she had been freezing her eggs.

Bravo also made social media post at the time, sending its condolences to Scheana. While she was appalled by the number of negative comments on the post, she also thanked the fans who have shown their support.

Vanderpump Rules is now on hiatus at Bravo.