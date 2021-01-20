Scheana Shay is in no ‘rush to get married’ but wants more kids with boyfriend Brock Davies

Scheana Shay is ready for more kids with Brock Davies. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay reveals that isn’t in a hurry to get married to boyfriend Brock Davies but she is looking forward to having more kids with him.

Scheana uploaded a Q&A session with Brock to her YouTube channel in which they take turns answering fan questions.

One fan had asked if Scheana’s expecting a proposal from Brock anytime soon. To the fan’s credit, they do seem to be headed in that direction.

“I don’t know, and I don’t care,” Scheana responds. “Honestly, I mean, we’re having a baby, and I’m happy about that.”

She then reveals why she is in no particular rush to get married.

“We both have been down that road before. Been there, done that, so I’m not in a rush to get married again,” Scheana explains. “I think eventually, we’ll get engaged and have a longer engagement, but I don’t think there’s any rush on getting married.”

Scheana’s thoughts on more kids

Even though she is in no rush to get married, Scheana has plans for her future with Brock.

Scheana is 26 weeks into her pregnancy with their daughter and Scheana would like to have at least one more child with Brock.

“Well, considering I’m going to be 36 right after I have this baby, I think only one more is realistic,” Scheana shares. “But we do have 16 frozen eggs, so…”

Scheana hints that she and Brock may use a surrogate if Scheana isn’t able to get pregnant again and they want more kids.

Scheana’s pregnancy

Scheana has been pregnant two times now.

The first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage, which devastated Scheana and Brock.

She revealed the miscarriage during her podcast Shenanigans with Scheana in June 2020. She explained that she knew something was wrong before the miscarriage was confirmed.

She and Brock then tried to get pregnant again once the doctors deemed it was safe. Scheana revealed that she successfully got pregnant just five months after her miscarriage.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She uploaded a picture of her and Brock posing with a pregnancy test and sonogram. She revealed that the baby would be due in April 2021.

A couple of weeks later, Scheana hosted a gender reveal party where she revealed the sex of her child.

She uploaded pics of her and Brock surrounded by a cloud of pink smoke while shooting pink confetti out of a cannon.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!” Scheana exclaimed in the caption. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns!”

Only time will tell whether their daughter will be getting a little brother or sister.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.