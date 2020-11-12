Scheana Shay confirms she’s expecting a baby girl

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She and her boyfriend Brock Davies hosted a gender reveal party with her family and Pump Rules friends to share the news.

Scheana uploaded pics from the gender reveal on her Instagram.

In one photo, she’s wearing a yellow, long-sleeved crop top with matching pants and holding a powder and confetti cannon in the picture.

She and Brock celebrated around a cloud of pink smoke and confetti.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!” Scheana exclaimed in the caption. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns!”

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Brock uploaded a pic from the same photoshoot to his Instagram page.

“Baby girl, I love you…Eli you are now a big brother to three little sisters,” he wrote in the caption, addressing his son Eli.

“I love you honey!!!! We did it!!!” Scheana wrote in the comments section.

How Scheana feels about having a girl

Scheana revealed to PEOPLE that she is mostly happy to have a healthy baby regardless of its gender after her miscarriage. “I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby,” Shay, 35, says of how about expecting a daughter. “After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. However, she also admitted that she can’t wait to do all things girly with her baby. “But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns!” she said. Scheana explained that having a healthy baby is a part of the master plan she has for her family. “I was just praying and hoping all the genetics and tests came back okay,” she tells the outlet. “I hope to have two or three kids and I want both a boy and a girl or two, so it didn’t matter the order to me!”