Scheana Shay confirms she’s expecting a baby girl

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She and her boyfriend Brock Davies hosted a gender reveal party with her family and Pump Rules friends to share the news.
“IT’S A GIRL!!!” Scheana exclaimed in the caption. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns!”
Fans took to the comments section to congratulate her.
View this post on Instagram
IT’S A GIRL!!! 🎀 I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns! 🌈🦄
Brock uploaded a pic from the same photoshoot to his Instagram page.
“Baby girl, I love you…Eli you are now a big brother to three little sisters,” he wrote in the caption, addressing his son Eli.
“I love you honey!!!! We did it!!!” Scheana wrote in the comments section.
How Scheana feels about having a girl
Scheana revealed to PEOPLE that she is mostly happy to have a healthy baby regardless of its gender after her miscarriage.
“I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby,” Shay, 35, says of how about expecting a daughter. “After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby.
However, she also admitted that she can’t wait to do all things girly with her baby.
“But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns!” she said.
Scheana explained that having a healthy baby is a part of the master plan she has for her family. “I was just praying and hoping all the genetics and tests came back okay,” she tells the outlet. “I hope to have two or three kids and I want both a boy and a girl or two, so it didn’t matter the order to me!”
In fact, she already knows her baby’s name. Scheana said that she has known what she would want to name her daughter since high school, but she’s keeping the name of her “rainbow baby” to herself for now.
View this post on Instagram
Baby girl, I love you 👧🏻 Eli you are now a big brother to three little sisters…
Scheana’s gender reveal party
In addition to her family, Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules costars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright, who is also expecting, attended the gender reveal party.
Scheana told PEOPLE that she initially told her friends that they were coming to a luncheon for her vlog so that she could surprise them.
Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.
