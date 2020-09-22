Jax is going to be a dad — Vanderpump Rules star reveals Brittany Cartwright pregnancy news

Jax Taylor is going to be a dad. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed Brittany Cartwright pregnancy news in the cutest announcement. The first time parents were thrilled to be able to finally share their good news.

It is no surprise Brittany and Jax are expanding their family. The couple, who wed in June 2019, has not been shy about their desire to have children.

Baby Taylor makes three

On the first day of fall, Jax and Brittany used social media to announce her pregnancy. The Instagram post featured pictures of the soon to be parents, surrounded by fall décor.

Jax is holding several sonogram pictures of their baby, while Brittany cradles her growing belly. They are all smiles as they share the good news.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany captioned her post.

Not to be outdone, Jax shared the same group of photos with the caption, “Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad..”

The Vanderpump Rules duo revealed to People magazine the baby is due in April 2021. Brittany shared with the magazine that she is 11 weeks pregnant.

They had been trying to grow their family for months. Brittany recalled the morning she found out her dream of becoming a mom was coming true. She admitted to having a feeling she was pregnant. The Bravo personality explained she woke up early, took the test, and then shared the news with Jax.

After three more tests confirmed the good news, Brittany admitted to laughing and crying with her husband for a long time.

Jax is over the moon to be a dad and ready for whatever fatherhood has in store for him. The reality TV star credits his father, who died three years ago, for being his hero and the perfect example of what it means to be a father.

A lot of Vanderpump Rules pregnancy news

There must be something in the water where the Vanderpump Rules cast hangs out. Brittany is the third pregnancy announcement surrounding cast members from the Bravo show who are expecting in 2021.

Former costar Stassi Schroeder is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé Beau Clark. They are expecting a baby girl in January 2021.

Lala Kent also recently revealed her pregnancy. She and fiancé Randall Emmett will welcome their first child, a daughter, in 2021. Their little one joins Randall’s two daughters, 10-year-old London and six-year-old Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

Congratulations to Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, who are expecting their first child next year.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.