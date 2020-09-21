Stassi Schroeder speaks out, takes responsibility after Vanderpump Rules firing

Stassi Shroeder has had a rough few months, and she’s handling things the best way she knows how.

Stassi’s past came back to haunt her recently, after former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers recounted a racially motivated incident with Stassi and Kristin Doute.

Faith shared that the two women called the police on her in 2018 to report her for a crime that she did not commit.

Once the story hit social media, fans were outraged and the backlash led to action from Bravo TV.

The network quickly fired Stassi and Kristen from the show. Since then Shroeder has kept a low profile, but now she’s finally speaking out!

Stassi takes responsibility for her actions

In her very first interview since her firing from Bravo, the newly pregnant reality TV personality chatted with Tamron Hall to reflect on everything that happened over the past few months.

The host did no go easy on the reality TV personality, but Stassi says she has seen the error of her ways.

“I am someone who messed up quite a few times,” shares Stassi. “I am the reason why I am in this situation. And I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s not how I feel at all.”

She tells Tamron, “I needed time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened and I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time.”

“I want to be a better person,” added the former Bravo TV alum.

“I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. And I recognize that and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”

Stassi talks about being labeled as a racist

During the interview, Tamron Hall pointed out to the 32-year-old that her actions have led to her being labeled as a racist.

Stassi explained that this perception was the most difficult part for her.

“That is absolutely the hardest part, just going out to a restaurant or going to the grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think,” she tells Tamron.

“And throughout this whole thing I recognize, I never felt like I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart, but I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t, and that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on TLC.