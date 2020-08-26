Lisa Vanderpump debunks rumor that Stassi Schroeder was getting a Vanderpump Rules spinoff

Recently there have been rumors flying that Stassi Schroeder is getting her own Vanderpump Rules spinoff show.

Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules this year, along with fellow cast member Kristen Doute, for past racially insensitive behavior towards former cast member Faith Stowers.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for past racist tweets. Rumors were swirling that Stassi and her fiance Beau may get a spinoff because they are currently expecting a baby.

Lisa Vanderpump shut down rumors of a Stassi spinoff

Lisa Vanderpump has since shut down the rumors. TMZ reported that Stassi was in talks with Evolution Media, the same company that works with Vanderpump Rules and Bravo.

However, Lisa tweeted, “I’ve been asked repeatedly and unfortunately it’s not true, false rumor, I work closely with @evolutionusa no authenticity to story regarding spin off for Stassi Schroeder.”

Variety also confirmed that there is no spinoff in the works for Stassi. Amid the happy baby news, Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules and her podcast Straight Up With Stassi was canceled.

In addition, her wine from shared company Witches of WEHO with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members Kristen and Katie Mahoney was pulled off shelves.

The firings did pull Kristen and Stassi back together. In the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, the two had a falling out. They have been seen mending fences after both were fired.

Vanderpump Rules may be canceled next

In addition, Vanderpump Rules’ fate is still hanging in the balance. The show has not yet been renewed or canceled.

While some say it is because of the pandemic, others believe that the show may be canceled due to the firing of four main cast members.

Despite all of the scandals, the cast seems close. Stassi was seen out with Tom Schwartz, Katie, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright in recent months.

Of course, she has also been seen rekindling her friendship with Kristen. It seems the Vanderpump Rules cast members are leaning on each other for support.

Do you think Stassi should get her own spinoff show? It would definitely look different with a baby in tow! In addition, do you think Vanderpump Rules should be renewed?

Only time will tell what will happen next.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.