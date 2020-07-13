Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute rekindle friendship after Vanderpump Rules firing

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will be happy to hear the good news that the Witches of Weho have reunited!

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney have experienced many ups and downs in their friendship over the years.

We watched them break up and makeup during several episodes of the popular Bravo show.

However, this last season was pretty tough to watch as the long-time friends severed ties with Kristen seemingly for good.

Kristen’s toxic on-again/off-again relationship with her now ex-boyfriend Carter was the final nail in the coffin.

Kristen always complained to her friends about her jobless man, but still ran back to him after breaking up.

Eventually, they had enough of the drama and decided to distance themselves from Doute.

At the Vanderpump Rules reunion, we learned Stassi and Katie had not spoken to Kristen in months.

It seems tragedy has brought the besties back together.

Kristen and Stassi are friends again?

We don’t know if the friendship is back to where it was, but it certainly seems the women are working on mending their relationship.

A recent photo showed Stassi, Kristen, and Katie having lunch together at The Grove in Los Angeles.

We know the photo is recent because the Vanderpump Rules alums posed alongside a young fan wearing a face mask.

We also saw a glimpse of Stassi’s baby bump in the photo.

The three women seemed happy, sharing a bite to eat.

Could Bravo firing both Stassi and Kristen from Vanderpump Rules have set the stage for the reunion?

Stassi and Kristen were fired by Bravo

The OG cast members became casualties of the Black Lives Matter movement – after former castmate Faith told a shocking story about her time on the show.

Faith Stowers shared that, years ago, there was a story on the news about a black woman who was robbing people, and the police were looking for the suspect.

Stassi and Kristen called the police and told them that Faith was the woman in question.

Once the world got wind of Faith’s accusations, some felt it was an act of racism, and the action against them was swift. Bravo soon fired Kristen and Stassi.

The Next Level Basic author was also immediately dropped by her PR firm.

The women both issued apologies for their actions, and Stassi later shared with the world that she was pregnant.

It seems that Kristen and Stassi have been leaning on each other for support, and are trying to rebuild their friendship.

Are you happy to see the Witches of Weho back together?

Vanderpump Rules is now on hiatus on Bravo.