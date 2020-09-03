Below Deck alum Kate Chastain declares Stassi Schroeder and Luann de Lesseps ‘worst’ Bravolebrities

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has declared The Real Housewives of New York City star, Luann de Lesseps, and fired Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, the worst Bravolebrities.

Over the years, Bravo stars have become dubbed as Bravolebrities, thanks to their reality TV fame. The network even held its first official BravoCon last year.

It was essentially ComicCon but with only stars from Bravo shows.

Kate left Below Deck behind, but she is still in the Bravo family. She is set to have a limited series that features Kate giving commentary on episodes from the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The former chief stew is now expressing her opinions on the worst reality TV stars featured on Bravo. During an Instagram Live chat with Danny Murphy, Kate didn’t hesitate to name Luann and Stassi as the worst.

Luann dissed Kate on Watch What Happens Live

In 2016, Kate and Luann appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Minutes before going live, Andy was chatting with Luann and Kate, when things got a bit awkward.

“Andy Cohen, being the great host that he is, said, ‘Oh Luann, right when she had her engagement party on the yacht.’ He goes, ‘Oh Luann you just got the yacht! Kate works on yachts!’ And she goes to me, ‘Well, I guess you’re below deck, and I’m above deck,'” Kate explained to Danny.

She then spilled that immediately after Luann’s diss, the show went live, leaving Kate in awe of what had just gone down. Kate further shared the RHONY personality had borrowed the yacht from a friend.

Luanna didn’t own the vessel.

Kate thinks Stassi is rude

A few years ago, at a Watch What Crappens event at a comedy club in Hollywood, Stassi sent Kate a rude message via a stranger. Kate was there with a good friend, who is a comedian and appeared at the club quite often.

The former chief stew didn’t name her friend but shared the comedy club is like her pal’s living room. Kate’s friend also works in reality TV behind the scenes.

The person has clout, and Stassi didn’t realize that was the case. Stassi sent someone over to Kate with a message.

“The girl goes, ‘Stassi just texted me and said your friend and you are being too loud. Like a basic stranger tapped me on the shoulder and was like, ‘I just got a text that Stassi would like you guys to stop having so much fun,” Kate shared.

Oh yes, the message left Kate with quite a bad impression of Stassi, who she called very rude.

Kate Chastain won’t be hanging out with Luann de Lesseps or Stassi Schroeder anytime soon, that is for sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.