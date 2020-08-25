Kate Chastain to dish Below Deck Med Season 5 in new Bravo special

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain is set to dish all things Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 in a new Bravo weekly special.

The current season of the yachting reality TV show has been one for the books. It has been full of drama and jaw-dropping moments that have left fans shocked. Outrage over the current season is at an all-time high.

After each episode, fans are continuously asking Kate to share her thoughts on the show. Now, as the season begins to wind down, Kate is making fans’ wishes come true.

Watch with Kate

The former chief stew shared the exciting news on her social media. Kate is going to weigh in on all the madness of the season, including those Vegas nachos that led to chef Kiko being fired. She has already dished a little bit on Hannah Ferrier getting fired, but there is no doubt Kate has more to say about that shocking moment.

Watch with Kate will premiere on Tuesday, September 8, at 9/8c on Bravo. The special will air each week through Tuesday, September 29, leading up to the final two episodes of Below Deck Med Season 5.

Fans know Kate is not one to hold back when it comes to her opinion. Viewers can expect more of the same blunt and brutally honest from the Bravo personality.

Recently she appeared alongside Captain Sandy Yawn on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to talk about Below Deck Mediterranean. Kate expressed that all parties involved in Kiko’s firing were “a little bit wrong.”

Staying close to the Below Deck family

Although Kate has given up her career in yachting, she is staying close to the Below Deck family and Bravo.

She participated in a commentary episode during the inaugural season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Kate also recently appeared on the Bravo digital series Ghosted. In addition, she launched the Unapologetically Kate Chastain show on SiriusXM as part of Andy Cohen’s channel Radio Andy.

Life in quarantine has been challenging for Kate as it has for so many people. She has used social media to keep in touch with fans, even tweeting during her favorite television shows.

It was shocking to Below Deck fans when Kate announced she was leaving the show after six seasons. However, the chief stew is not disappearing from the yachting show franchise. Fans still care about her opinion, and Kate is not afraid to share it.

Next up for Kate Chastain is sharing her insight into the current crazy season of Below Deck Med on Watch with Kate.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.