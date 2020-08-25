Are Below Deck Med producers scrambling to justify Hannah Ferrier and chef Kiko firings? Fans think so

Fans think that Below Deck Mediterranean producers are scrambling to justify firing Hannah Ferrier and chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

Season 5 of the hit yachting show has been nothing but drama. There have been allegations of sinister plans from Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, and Bugsy Drake about the ousting of chef Kiko and Hannah.

Plus, Bravo has come under fire for how the network handled mental health and for allowing a mean girl group to take over the show.

Social media has exploded after each episode with fan outrage. As viewers continue to loudly express their feelings on the show, producer Nadine Rajabi has been making the rounds defending the show, Malia, and Captain Sandy. She has also squashed any speculation that her plan was to fire Kiko and bring in Malia’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts.

Explaining the Season 5 drama

Below Deck producers rarely comment on what goes down with cast members. The producers have talked about filming secrets and even dished about charter guests from time to time. However, that doesn’t usually occur until a season has ended.

Nadine has done two high-profile interviews since Kiko and Hannah left the show. The first was with Vanity Fair where she defended Captain Sandy and Malia’s actions involving Hannah’s Valium prescriptions.

Then she stopped by the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast to chat about the season. One of the topics she brought up was the conspiracy theory that Tom replacing Kiko was a setup. Nadine claimed that there was no such thing.

All of the publicity she has been doing to defend the show this season has fans calling out Bravo for blatant damage control. It is also doing very little to sway opinions on topics like Hannah’s firing, Tom being hired, and the mean girls club of Captain Sandy, Malia, and Bugsy.

Nothing but a publicity stunt

Twitter has been flooded with fans blasting Bravo for having producers scramble to justify the season.

One user called the Vanity Fair article nothing but lies to save the show.

Another one posted that they felt it is clear that the network and production company are in damage control mode.

Fans are furious about the season and what Bravo is doing to simply save face, and they are not backing down from their outrage. Having showrunner Nadine Rajabi speak out is only adding fuel to the fire.

The question remains: Is Bravo trying to justify firing Hannah Ferrier and chef Kiko? It certainly feels that way to fans.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.