Below Deck Med showrunner talks chef Kiko’s firing and Tom Checketts’ hiring — Was it a setup?

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are still reeling from everything that has happened this season, and they still want answers.

Most recently fans were shocked that Hannah Ferrier was fired.

And they have been bashing Malia White and Captain Sandy for the way they treated the long-running chief stew.

However, before that happened, viewers were already up in arms that newcomer Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran got the boot after –a failed meal during a Las Vegas themed party.

Kiko was introduced to us at the beginning of the season, and his happy demeanor and upbeat personality totally won viewers over.

So when Captain Sandy fired him it was emotional for the crew and for viewers as well.

To make matters worse, Kiko’s replacement was none other than Malia White’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts.

And his coincidental hire has people calling foul.

Below Deck showrunner says Tom’s hiring was not a setup

Fans have been very suspicious of Tom Checketts’ timing to visit Malia right when Kiko got fired.

However, show-runner, Nadine Rajabi shared all the details about Tom’s hiring and Kiko’s firing in a recent interview.

And according to her, it was all just convenient timing.

While on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast Nadine explained, “That was not a setup…I know it looked like it, I promise you it wasn’t.”

She explained that the cast and crew were actually expecting a female chef to come onboard but last minute she was unable to make the charter. And with two more weeks left in the season, Captain Sandy was apparently in a tight spot.

“Sandy was actually looking for another chef,” shared Nadine. “It was tough to find another chef. At the time we had somebody else lined up, and some things happened. It was another female chef and she couldn’t make it.”

Tom’s visit was planned before Kiki was fired

As for Tom’s visit on The Wellington Rajabi says that was already in the works even before the lovable Chef was let go.

“Tom was always supposed to come… we knew he was coming, it was something we had multiple conversations about.”

“So Tom staying was kind of a Godsend in that sense,” says the Below Deck Med crew member.

“He’s a very qualified yacht chef like he’s on huge boats. He was in Europe and he’d flown back home to see Malia and then he was going to back to the UK to see an uncle who was very sick, who unfortunately I do not believe is with us anymore.”

During the interview, Rajabi also noted that Kiko’s firing was “tough” but says there were other reasons that Captain Sandy had to let him go that viewers did not see.

She explained, “There were a lot of things that didn’t make the show… I think if they actually saw everything… Sandy is helping like putting him to bed early, cleaning his dishes and things like that, they would have gotten a better picture.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.