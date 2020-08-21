Hannah Ferrier’s firing on Below Deck Med is the highest rated episode in the show’s history

All eyes have been on Below Deck Mediterranean this season, but the episode where Captain Sandy fired Hannah Ferrier broke records.

There has been so much drama going on with the show. It seems fans are not happy with how the firing went down.

Captain Sandy and bosun, Malia White, received the brunt of the backlash. Many viewers believe they conspired to have the chief stew fired.

Hannah, who suffers from anxiety and panic attacks, was relieved from duties after Malia found a prescription for Valium in her bag and took a photo.

She then sent the image to Captain Sandy, who claimed Hannah put the crew in jeopardy by not disclosing that she had a prescription on board.

Malia received a ton of backlash for what she did. She even went as far as to post a ton of rules and regulations about yachting to justify her action.

However, it seems the drama paid off, as the show now boasts record numbers.

After teasing Hannah’s firing all season, the episode with her termination was the most-watched episode yet!

Hannah’s firing scores record ratings

It seemed everyone wanted to tune in and see how the drama between Malia, Sandy, and Hannah would unfold.

And fans certainly got a show, although it infuriated them to see how the Bravo alum was treated.

TV Deets shared some information about the show’s ranking during the latest episode, and it was a historic one for the series.

As a matter of fact, it ranked as the highest-rated episode of Below Deck Med ever and snagged the number two spot among reality TV shows for that night.

It scored 1.872 million viewers, who no doubt tuned in to see the much talked about termination.

Many viewers took their complaints to social media after the episode aired, saying that they will no longer be watching the popular Bravo show.

It will be interesting to see how the ratings fare with Hannah’s departure.

Hannah is doing just fine

While viewers are outraged for Hannah, she is doing just fine.

The mom-to-be is expecting her first child in October, and she has a few other things to celebrate as well.

She recently started a podcast and has joined forces with Below Deck cast member, Nastia Surmava.

The women opened the Ocean Training Academy, a school that teaches people how to get into the yachting industry.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old just hit a significant milestone on Instagram — having gained many new supporters this season.

She recently celebrated hitting 500,000 Instagram followers and shared a post thanking fans for their support.

“Couldn’t think of a better time to hit 500k!” Hannah wrote.

“You guys make the journey worth taking. Thank you to everyone who has ‘followed’ me on this journey!! It’s only the beginning.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.