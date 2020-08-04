Is Vanderpump Rules canceled? Source claims Bravo show may be over after racism firings

Vanderpump Rules has been one of Bravo’s biggest spin-off success stories. It was originally a spin-off show from the wildly popular The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Even though it premiered back in early 2013 to follow Scheana Marie as she worked at SUR after making amends with Brandi Glanville, the show quickly became an entity in itself.

It became less about SUR and more about the individual relationships between current and former employees of the popular Los Angeles establishment.

But now, thanks to recent firings and COVID-19, the show could potentially face an uphill battle when it comes to getting renewed.

At least, that’s what one source is saying.

Vanderpump Rules’ future with Bravo is currently up in the air as the network has yet to issue a statement

One source is now speaking out, revealing that Vanderpump Rules could possibly be one of those shows that could see the ax at Bravo.

“VPR’s chances of getting picked up are looking less likely,” a source told US Weekly last week about the show’s future on Bravo.

However, a second insider shares that that’s not the case and everything is just on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic — especially with restaurants closed.

The reason for the rumors of possible cancellation has to do with the recent developments in terms of casting. During the COVID-19 shutdown, it was revealed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and newcomer Max Boyens would be fired from the show over previous racist comments.

Max had previously tweeted things that were inappropriate, but Stassi and Kristen had made accusations against a former SUR star, Faith Stowers. They had incorrectly linked her to a crime and even called the police to report her despite the fact that she was not involved.

While SUR is currently closed because of COVID-19, it hasn’t suffered the same fate as Villa Blanca. It has permanently been shut down.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is starting a new chapter of her life

Shortly after being fired, Stassi shared some big news of her own. She is pregnant with her first child with fiance Beau.

At first, fans thought it could have been a publicity stunt, as she shared the news shortly after being fired.

Stassi and Beau were planning on getting married this year but decided to postpone it to 2021 because of COVID-19 and their families being spread out all over the country.

Now that Stassi isn’t sharing her baby story on Vanderpump Rules and now that Kristen isn’t going to bring drama to the show, will it continue? Will Bravo continue the success of the show without two of the main stars?

Only time will tell when production resumes in California.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.