Stassi Schroeder pregnant amid Vanderpump Rules firing scandal, Bravo fans wonder if this is a PR stunt

Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiancé, Beau Clark. The big news comes just days after Bravo confirmed that Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi was a main fixture on the reality show for eight seasons. Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired due to past racist transgressions towards a former cast member, Faith Stowers.

Stassi and Beau were seen out in public for the first time since the firing on Friday, June 12. They picked up food in Los Angeles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassi wore a long cardigan wrapped around her waist, apparently covering up a small baby bump.

Stassi and Beau have postponed their wedding until 2021

Stassi and Beau have also previously confirmed that they postponed their wedding. Their wedding was supposed to take place in October in Rome, Italy.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, they decided to postpone the nuptials to October 2021. Of course, this could also be due to the baby news.

Stassi has admitted that she wouldn’t want to be pregnant at her wedding. She said in a podcast that she wants to drink during the party.

However, some fans are accusing Stassi and Beau of trying to cover up news of her firing with the baby news. Some even speculate that she may not even be pregnant.

However, Stassi has been open in the past about wanting to have a baby sooner rather than later. She even admitted to being “reckless” during quarantine.

After being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi’s podcast called Straight Up With Stassi was also taken down from all listening platforms.

Several brands broke ties with her as well. She also lost her PR representation but quickly started working with Steve Honig and a crisis management team. Kristen is working with Steve as well.

Stassi is working with crisis management to fix her image

Steve released a statement that read, “Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished.”

It continued, “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Stassi and Kristen have also both publically apologized. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from Vanderpump Rules for past racist tweets.

Now, fans are also calling for Jax Taylor to be fired. He has reportedly said racist and transphobic remarks.

Hopefully, Stassi will confirm her pregnancy on social media very soon.

Vanderpump Rules is on Bravo. Part three of the reunion will air on June 16, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.