Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder’s live 2020 tour kicks off

Last night, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’s live 2020 tour kicked off in Royal Oak, Mich.

I attended the live event that starred Stassi, her fiance Beau Clark and friend/fellow podcaster Taylor Strecker. Jax and Brittany also made a special appearance!

While on her Instagram Stories, Stassi said she was so nervous she would be sh**ing prior to the show, the nerves didn’t show much on stage.

Stassi’s friend Taylor Strecker made an introduction, talking about how she became best friends with Stassi from her podcast.

Stassi came out and talked about her upcoming wedding. She got engaged to Beau last summer, and the engagement is said to be featured on Vanderpump Rules.

They are planning to get married in Rome, Italy.

Stassi talked upcoming wedding, house renovations, and bridal party

Stassi said they chose Rome because they both wanted a small wedding. If you don’t know Beau or Stassi personally, you won’t be invited.

She joked about not wanting a bridal party, but her friends, including Brittany, forced her to have one. Stassi also shared more about the home that she and Beau recently purchased.

It is a 1926 Spanish style home, currently being remodeled to “remove every last bit of Cherrywood.”

In a highlight of the evening, Stassi brought on a baby doll and asked Beau and her friends to sing to it. Beau sang a very Beau-like goofy song about changing diapers.

Brittany belted out Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One.”

On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax and Brittany revealed this was their first dance song. In an awk-city (this was said every time someone did something awkward on stage), their friends thought it was a joke.

The couples also battled it out in a game of “Who’s the Boss?” Taylor asked them questions to decide which half of the couple was the boss in the household and the bedroom.

Brittany got embarrassed after remembering Jax’s family was at the show

Brittany jumped up to explain why she was the boss in the bedroom, only to realize that Jax’s family was at the show. Jax is from Michigan, so that is likely why the couple decided to join the Michigan shows.

Jax and Brittany also revealed that they are currently trying to have a baby.

It was clear that Brittany is not currently pregnant as she downed tequila shots, handed by Death. (Watch the intro below and you’ll get it.)

Other games included “Battle of the Bitches,” where Stassi and Taylor argued over scenarios to decide who is the biggest bitch. They also gave out some “Basic Bitch Awards.”

The night ended with a karaoke session, reminiscent of Stassi’s podcast, Straight Up with Stassi.

Stassi, Beau, Taylor, Jax, and Brittany danced and sang “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips as a homage to the movie Bridesmaids. The crowd joined in.

Lastly, Stassi donned a robe and a crown, with Game of Thrones music playing. All in all, it was a fun evening, with the added surprise of Jax and Brittany.

If you’re interested, check out the remaining tour dates here.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.