Lino Facioli on Sex Education: Game of Thrones actor plays Dex

Actor Lino Facioli plays Dex in Sex Education Season 2 which premiered on Netflix on Friday.

The new season sees the return of several members of the cast from Season 1 and also introduces new cast members. Lino Facioli’s character, Dex, is one of the new kids who come to shake things up a bit at Moordale high.

Dex is a nerdy kid who is the leader of Moordale high’s quiz bowl team. He is also a Rubik’s Cube expert. He has a job at a game shop in town and Vivian (Chinenye Ezeudu) has a crush on him. Jackson tries to play matchmaker.

Viewers learn more about Dex as the season progresses. Sex Education Season 2 also follows Otis and Ola’s relationship and there is an outbreak of Chlamydia at Moordale high.

If you’ve wanted to know more about the actor who plays Dex, here is what you need to know.

Who is Lino Facioli?

If you thought Facioli looks familiar, then it’s likely because you watched him play Lord Robin Arryn, the Lord of Eyrie, Warden of the East and Defender of the Vale, on HBO’s Game of Thrones epic fantasy series.

Robin Arryn, aka “Sweet Robin,” was the child and heir of Lord Jon Arryn and his wife, Lysa of House of Tully. He was a cousin of the Starks, who first appeared in Game of Thrones Season 1 when Catelyn Stark visited his sister Lysa at the Vale.

Viewers were introduced to Robin — played by 11-year-old Facioli — as a breastfeeding brat (see video below) who enjoyed seeing people being thrown out of the Moon Door.

Lord Arryn caused a stir among GoT fans when he reappeared in Season 8, after fans last saw him in Season 6, as a handsome young man, played by 18-year-old Facioli.

Facioli is not the first Game of Thrones alumni to appear on Sex Education. Season 1 featured Hannah Waddingham, who played Septa Unella, the fanatical devotee of High Sparrow who accompanied Cersei with a ringing bell and shouts of “Shame!” as she walked naked through the streets of King’s Landing.

According to IMDb, Lino Facioli was born on July 29, 2000, in São Paulo, Brazil. His father was an artist and his mother an architect and jewelry designer. His family moved to London in 2005, when he was only 4 years old.

He decided he wanted to become an actor at the age of 7 and his mom enrolled him in a drama school.

Facioli previously appeared on the TV series The Armstrong and Miller Show (2010) and the drama film The Boy in the Mirror (2014).

He is interested in indoor climbing, swimming, and Aikido.

You can find him here on Instagram where he has more than 65,000 followers.

Sex Education Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.