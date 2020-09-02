Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announces pregnancy, expecting first child with Randall Emmett

Another Vanderpump Rules star is pregnant! We previously reported that former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark.

Now, Lala Kent has announced that she is expecting her first child with fiance Randall Emmett.

Both Stassi and Lala had to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. It seems they both decided to have a baby before they reschedule the wedding!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala announced her pregnancy on her podcast called Give Them Lala…With Randall. The 30-year-old admitted in the podcast she is very emotional and has been crying over everything.

Lala Kent announced the pregnancy on her podcast

However, she said that she was crying happy tears during her announcement to fans.

During the podcast, Lala said, “Today is my 30 birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers.”

She continued, “I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too … I am pregnant!”

Lala and Randall have been engaged since 2018. They were supposed to get married in April but postponed the wedding due to the pandemic.

Vanderpump Rules fans got to see a glimpse into their relationship during the last season. Randall finally agreed to be featured on the reality show.

Lala admitted that she has been very happy to be pregnant and is excited to be a mother. However, she has had very intense hormonal mood swings and cries a lot.

The couple previously shared that they were starting to try to get pregnant. It appears that it happened very quickly for Lala and Randall!

Lala and Randall have been trying to get pregnant

Lala opened up in the past about her desire to be a mom. She said she hopes to have two children but for now, Randall only wants one. He already has two children with ex-wife actress Ambyr Childers.

While Lala and Stassi are currently expecting, Scheana Shay was also pregnant. Unfortunately, her pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

She opened up about the struggles in her podcast and fans flocked to give their condolences.

Sending our best wishes to Lala and Randall! Congrats! Listen to her podcast and the announcement here.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.