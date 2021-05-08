Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jax Taylor talks exit from Vanderpump Rules says it was getting ‘too scripted’ and he ‘couldn’t do it anymore’


Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.
Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor dishes on being ready to walk away from the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is set to begin filming this month. And while fans of the show are excited to see the cast reunite, there will be some familiar faces missing.

One of the most notable exits will be that of long time cast member Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

Late last year, the couple announced that they wouldn’t be returning to the show much to the surprise of their fans. Even their co-stars were shocked to hear that they wouldn’t be returning.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Jax and Brittany opened up about leaving the show and whether or not they’ll let their newborn son, Cruz, watch their seasons in the future.

monsterscriticsreality

697 1,164

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Hurry up and wait. 😩 That's what the Survivor 42 cast is now doing. We recently got word ...

View

May 7

5 0
Open
Hurry up and wait. 😩 That's what the Survivor 42 cast is now doing. We recently got word that Season 41 is in the process of being filmed in Fiji, but now, we find out that the Season 42 cast has reportedly been unable to travel there for filming, which has caused delays in the production of a new season.⁠ ⁠ Survivor 42 was intended to be the spring 2022 season on CBS, with the network working hard to film back-to-back seasons in Fiji. 🌴 Currently, it looks like Survivor 41 is still on schedule to debut in the fall of 2021, but after that, it is unclear when the next season of the show can even be filmed.⁠ ⁠ So why the hold-up? According to a report from fan site Inside Survivor, “a second outbreak of the highly infectious Indian COVID-19 variant over the past two weeks has seen the government impose new restrictions, including a ban on air travel in and out of the country.”⁠ ⁠ All the details of what we might expect at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: CBS)⁠ -----------⁠ #survivor #survivor41 #survivor42 #delays #fiji #survivorfigi #cbs #cbssurvivor #survivorcbs #realitytv #realitytvshow #jeffprobst #outwit #outlast #outplay #realitycompetitionseries #explorepage #tv #entertainment #survivor2021 #survivor40 #survivor2020 #thetribehasspoken #survivors #survivornews #survivornewseason #pandemic #productionproblems

Hurry up and wait. 😩 That's what the Survivor 42 cast is now doing. We recently got word that Season 41 is in the process of being filmed in Fiji, but now, we find out that the Season 42 cast has reportedly been unable to travel there for filming, which has caused delays in the production of a new season.⁠

Survivor 42 was intended to be the spring 2022 season on CBS, with the network working hard to film back-to-back seasons in Fiji. 🌴 Currently, it looks like Survivor 41 is still on schedule to debut in the fall of 2021, but after that, it is unclear when the next season of the show can even be filmed.⁠

So why the hold-up? According to a report from fan site Inside Survivor, “a second outbreak of the highly infectious Indian COVID-19 variant over the past two weeks has seen the government impose new restrictions, including a ban on air travel in and out of the country.”⁠

All the details of what we might expect at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: CBS)⁠
-----------⁠
#survivor #survivor41 #survivor42 #delays #fiji #survivorfigi #cbs #cbssurvivor #survivorcbs #realitytv #realitytvshow #jeffprobst #outwit #outlast #outplay #realitycompetitionseries #explorepage #tv #entertainment #survivor2021 #survivor40 #survivor2020 #thetribehasspoken #survivors #survivornews #survivornewseason #pandemic #productionproblems ...

5 0

Jax says Vanderpump Rules got ‘too scripted’ for him

While speaking to Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi, the couple was asked if they’re going to miss filming for the show, and it seemed like a split decision.

While Brittany shared that she’d miss being on the show, Jax had an entirely different perspective.

“No,” he said. “I don’t miss – there’s no way we could’ve done this with a kid. No way.”

Brittany agreed and elaborated that there would be no way for them to “be all in” and focus solely on the show now that they have baby Cruz.

“Like, we put a lot of our heart and soul into that show and we’re very open and very real the entire time. We let a lot of our life out there,” she shared.

The pair agreed that having Cruz changed their perspective on life, but Jax also admitted that he just wasn’t invested in the show anymore and that their time had come to walk away.

“I was a hundred percent checked out at the end,” he admitted. “We were very blessed for having it. We had a great time with it. No hard feelings with anybody. It was wonderful. But it was time to step away. It was just time.”

Jax also confessed that in the last season he knew the ride was over.

“It was getting a little bit too scripted for me and I just couldn’t do it anymore,” he confessed.

Jax and Brittany reveal if they’ll let Cruz watch the show

When Christina asked if Jax and Brittany would let their son watch the show when he gets older, they said they may not be up to them.

“I mean, I don’t think we’re gonna have a choice because of the Internet. So, I mean, [it’s like] if he watches it, he watches it,” Jax said.

But Brittany was quick to remind Jax of his not-so-great moments and pointed out that Cruz probably won’t be a big fan of some of his behavior.

“He’s not gonna like a lot of things that you did still,” Brittany said. “We’ll try to guard him from those episodes. We’ll let him watch, like, the wedding and, you know, when we first met. When I first got brought on the show and stuff like that.”

“A lot of the stuff I did kept those shows going,” Jax interjected. “I mean, let’s be honest, people are not gonna watch each other braid each other’s hair. I had to keep it interesting.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x