Lala Kent says she was in ‘complete shock’ about Jax and Brittany’s departure from Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has finally opened up about the exit of her castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they wouldn’t be returning to the show for its ninth season.

The soon-to-be mom talked about their departure and the impact it has had on her during a recent episode of her podcast Give Them Lala…With Randall.

Lala says Jax and Brittany’s exit left her feeling ‘strange’

Lala started by pointing out Jax and Brittany’s departure, “I think we also need to address the fact that Vanderpump Rules has lost two more of its pretty prominent cast members, which was a complete shock.”

She further explained that she had FaceTimed with Brittany just prior to their announcement and she had no indication that it was going to happen.

Although she was shocked, Lala had nothing but kind things to say about her former co-stars.

“I have seen my cast members when the cameras are off and they show their most authentic selves. Brittany is a phenomenal human being. Jax Taylor, to know him is to love him. And I feel almost like a sense of loss,” she shared.

Lala admits it’s ‘strange’ that Jax and Brittany have left

Lala admitted, “We don’t know where Vanderpump Rules is gonna go, but it does feel very strange because we were, we are, such a tight-knit family. And to film with them was, like, something we did that was fun.”

“So to see two more people, where it’s like, it’s just very strange,” she continued.

Randall then shared his thoughts.

“I mean, first of all, Jax is a friend and has been for a long time. And Brittany of course. And I love them both, so I saw on their [Instagram] which I probably never saw that coming, you know because it’s such a big part of all your lives,” he said.

Randall also said that he spoke to Jax to get his “take.”

“His take is [that] he’s ready for his next chapter. I think that he’s ready to do whatever is next for him and I know he’s developing stuff and shows and I don’t think, this is definitely not the last of Jax Taylor.”

Randall expands that Jax is working on new business ventures and future television productions in the works.

“I’m proud of both Jax and Brittany. You know, how they’ve handled this,” he said.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.