Brittany Cartwright reveals that she and Jax Taylor are not returning to Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is short two more cast members after Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced neither would be returning.

This shocking news comes after there has been much discussion about why Season 9 of the show has yet to begin filming.

In the wake of COVID-19, a lot has changed. Brittany and Jax are expecting their first child and that may have something to do with their decision to not return to film Vanderpump Rules.

Brittany and Jax announce their departure

Earlier tonight on Instagram, both Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor made similar announcements about not returning to Vanderpump Rules.

After eight seasons, Jax will be moving on with his life. He is one of the original cast members and watching him walk away is something many fans didn’t believe would happen.

Five years ago, Brittany joined the cast. Her relationship has played out on the show, including every single up and down. She even filmed her wedding for Vanderpump Rules.

A few months ago, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. It was something many viewers were waiting to happen, especially with several of their friends pregnant as well.

Having a little boy on the way is another thing to think about, and filming a reality show is likely not a priority for Brittany. She has wanted to be a mother for a long time, and now, she is almost there.

Why are Brittany and Jax leaving Vanderpump Rules?

While neither Brittany Cartwright nor Jax Taylor has commented about what led to the decision, it wasn’t totally out of the left field.

They are both older and building a family. Vanderpump Rules is all focused on partying and working in a bar/restaurant. The drama can be tough at times and being pregnant while in the middle of things wouldn’t be a good idea.

Also, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired back in June. With neither of them returning, the friend group is dwindling. Jax has mentioned he is no longer close with Tom Sandoval, which puts another connection out.

It wouldn’t be surprising if another spin-off show was in the works with the pregnant women from Vanderpump Rules. Not only are Brittany and Jax expecting, but Stassi, Lala, and Scheana have all announced they are welcoming little girls in the near future.

The life of partying and staying up all night for a good time is over. Now, Brittany and Jax will be up all night feeding and trying to get a newborn to sleep.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.