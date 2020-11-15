When will Vanderpump Rules return for Season 9? Here’s what we know about the fate of the Bravo show

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules still hasn’t begun filming, and Bravo fans want to know when they can expect the show to return.

With the uncertainty of everything going on in the country with regards to the pandemic, an easy answer isn’t available.

According to E!, a source told the outlet, “There is now no timeline for the show’s return.”

What changes have taken place?

A lot has changed in the Vanderpump Rules world. The biggest change is that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired earlier this year. They were involved in a scandal with Faith Stowers, which led to them being let go from the show entirely.

Along with that, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were also terminated for comments they had made prior to their appearance on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.

Now, there are a few cast members who are expecting babies. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will be welcoming a little girl in the coming months. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be welcoming a little boy too. And finally, Scheana Shay has also announced she is expecting and her gender reveal was just recently held.

On top of the three cast members having babies, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their first baby too.

What will Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules be like?

If Andy Cohen has any inkling about what to expect, he believes it will be more “real” this time around. That is interesting, especially with the cast members who will no longer be a part of the show.

While returns haven’t been confirmed, it is likely that everyone who wasn’t fired will be a part of the show. That means Jax, Brittany, Lala, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Dayna Kathan will likely be seen in some capacity.

SUR is a restaurant and since that is where some of the filmings happen, the coronavirus pandemic has affected it tremendously. While things are typically filmed in the late spring and summer (which is why Pride is typically a part of the season). That didn’t happen this summer, and now, there is no indication about when things will pick back up.

Unfortunately, without a timeline available, there is no way to determine when Vanderpump Rules could even begin production. For now, the cast members are sitting tight and waiting for work to become available. With babies on the way, there is no telling what the future will hold for the stars and their lives.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.