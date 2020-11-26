Is Brittany Cartwright feeling insecure about her pregnant body? Jax Taylor says he has to reassure his wife a lot

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expecting their first child together.

As they embark on their journey to parenthood, there are some challenges the couple is facing.

While talking to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall, Jax spoke about watching Brittany as she looks at her ever-changing body in the mirror.

Is Brittany Cartwright insecure?

Carrying a baby in your body is a life-changing experience. It is something Brittany Cartwright has been looking forward to for years.

Throughout her relationship with Jax Taylor, the beautiful Kentucky-native gushed about wanting to be a mom and having babies. In fact, Vanderpump Rules fans would probably say she was the cast member most ready to dive into motherhood.

While talking to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Jax revealed he tells Brittany she is beautiful quite often. He even mused that she may be worried about fitting into a bikini after carrying their son.

He said, “What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is.”

The Vanderpump Rules baby mamas

Along with Brittany Cartwright, there are also three other pregnant ladies who are on the show or who have been a part of it.

Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent are all expecting baby girls in the coming months. Brittany is the only one having a boy, and with each pregnancy being different, she isn’t showing like like some of the other girls.

The women are all due within months of each other. Brittany is due in April, which puts her at right around halfway through her pregnancy. She hasn’t had an easy time, especially with being sick throughout the first trimester and into the second.

Earlier this week, Jax Taylor disputed claims that he and Brittany Cartwright had trouble getting pregnant. He revealed that on their second try, with a fertility app, they were able to conceive their son.

It happened on their way home from a visit to Kentucky. Jax spilled the details while chatting with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett last week.

While it isn’t clear whether Vanderpump Rules will return for Season 9, the show has not been officially canceled. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired back in June, but the other key members of the show would still be available, if, and when Bravo decides to resume filming.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.