Jax Taylor denies Lala Kent claims, says conceiving with Brittany Cartwright was easy

Jax Taylor spilled all the tea about conceiving his baby boy with his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

He talked to Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney on her podcast. You’re Gonna Love Me, and revealed how everything went down.

It seems that some of the rumblings from within the Vanderpump Rules gang aren’t true, and Jax wanted to clear the air.

How many tries did it take Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright to conceive?

After recently revealing they were having a baby boy, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were rumored to have tried to conceive for a while.

However, Jax Taylor refutes the claims being made.

While he didn’t directly call out Lala Kent, she was the one who threw it out there that the couple had tried for several months on her podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall.

While talking to Katie, Jax revealed he and Brittany used a fertility app. They actually got pregnant on their second try and while they were visiting her family in Kentucky.

He went on to explain how it all worked, saying it wasn’t very “romantic.”

Of course, Jax wasn’t too concerned about it. Brittany was adamant that they did it on time and just as the app said. So, before they went to the airport to head home from Kentucky, a little romp did the trick.

Will Jax and Brittany return to Vanderpump Rules?

Right now, Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is still up in the air. Nothing is being filmed yet, and so much has changed with the cast.

With Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute no longer filming the show after their firing earlier this year, the dynamic will change. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor were not embroiled in the battle, but losing their friends on the show definitely hurt.

As women all experiencing pregnancy together, they have a unique bond. Lala Kent and Stassi will be welcoming baby girls, and Brittany is welcoming a little boy. Scheana Shay is also expecting a little girl, but she is several months behind the three of them.

According to what Jax said to Katie on her podcast, it appears that he will be a hands-on dad. Brittany has wanted to be a mother for a while, and now, he is on board.

Another adventure awaits as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright become parents to a little boy, growing into a family of three.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.