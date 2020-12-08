Andy Cohen calls Jax Taylor ‘one of the biggest reality stars,’ explains Vanderpump Rules exit

Vanderpump Rules fans have to brace for some changes.

It was recently announced that Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright wouldn’t be returning for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

Now that the era of Jax is coming to an end, Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen is taking the opportunity to compliment Jax for his time with the franchise.

Andy Cohen says Jax is ‘one of the biggest reality stars’

During an episode of his Radio Andy talk show, Andy spoke highly of Jax and Brittany.

“Jax and Brittany…I just have to say, I have to give it up to them. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show,” Andy said.

“Like that’s, that’s an incredibly…He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment,” he continued.

It was obvious over the years that Jax loved the attention his reality career provided him and that also included making the rounds to other shows, such as Watch What Happens Live.

Andy explained that they often gave Jax a hard time for what he was going through on the show, “Every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s**t storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly. And he always took it like a man.”

“He was a good sport. He would come and he would be like, ‘Are you going to…How mean are you going to be to me today?’ and I would be like, ‘It’s bad. Because it’s like, on tonight’s episode, you cheated on your girlfriend and got busted or on tonight’s episode, you said X, Y, and Z,” Andy explained.

“So there was always stuff that we were confronting him about and he took it.”

Andy further explained Jax’s exit, stating, “It felt like at that last reunion, he got so mad at me for asking him stuff that had happened on the show. I mean, he was furious and he doesn’t watch the show. I’m like, ‘I’m confronting you about what you said on the show.’ So that was a bit of a disconnect.”

Jax denies being fired, says he can’t fake working at SUR anymore

Shortly after it was announced that the pair wouldn’t be returning to the popular show, Jax defended himself against fans who questioned their motives in leaving.

When a fan wondered why Jax and Brittany would choose to leave now, when they’re about to expand their family, Jax shot back that he’s outgrown the show.

“too old for this kind of show, makes no sense,” Jax responded. “I have zero interest in fake working at [SUR] for another year And making up excuses to fight kids half my age is tiring,” he concluded.

Although it’s unclear what is next for Jax and Brittany, Vanderpump Rules is rumored to be returning.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.